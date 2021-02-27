Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Pruning season -- setting the stage for success

When thinking about vineyard work, most people will likely imagine the hustle of harvest; however, while harvest is exciting, it is merely the tail end of the work that goes into the full growing season.
Pruning season marks the very beginning of the year in vineyard work, annually bringing crews back in full force as they methodically prepare vines for the coming year. So much of pruning is both strategic and tactical — the synthesis of planning for long-term vine health and the execution of a technically good cut.
Timing can differ by grape variety and is subject to weather patterns and winter rains. Pruning styles vary as well, from cane to spur pruning, and are supported by different training methods. Look closely at the vineyards as you drive along Highway 29, and you will see a range of farming practices being implemented to try and maximize quality, sustainability, and efficiency. In every vineyard, pruning sets the stage for success in the year to come.
Put simply, pruning requires incredible skill. Carefully pruned vines are sculpted by equally careful vineyard workers who employ years of experience and technical viticultural knowledge in each cut.
To promote and support Napa County’s highly skilled farmworkers, the Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) created the annual Napa County Pruning Contest in 2001, and it has become a widely anticipated event. Each year, men and women from different companies come together and are scored on both skill and speed with the chance to win cash and prizes.
The pruning contest has also always been an opportunity for community-building, bringing together farm-working families for food, music, children’s crafts, and celebration of our agricultural identity.
Sadly, like so many things, this year’s contest was canceled to maintain safety during the pandemic. However, with the pandemic still very present, and on the heels of another trying wildfire season, NVG and FWF believed it was more important than ever to recognize the fresh start and feeling that pruning season brings, and most importantly, to continue to recognize the individuals that comprise Napa County’s workforce.
Past champion spotlights
Year-after-year, Napa County vineyard workers come together and display expert speed and technique at the Napa County Pruning Contest. Past champions reflect on winning the contest and being top in their field.
What advice would you give to others who wanted to compete in the Pruning Contest?
Jesus Juarez: Focus on doing a good job instead of working fast. Quality is better than speed.
Maria Herlinda Romero: The opportunity is there for everyone and everyone is capable, I’d say try, let no one think they can’t or that somebody else is better, we are all good at something. If they don’t win, at least they tried.
Aricelli Marin: When you start pruning, first you must look at your line — don’t go in right away. Look, stop, and try to do the best you can.
Veronica Medina Reyes: I would tell them not to go with the mentality that they are going to win, but to show up to represent how hardworking they are, and how they perform their work in the vineyard.
Manuel Téllez: It is nice to participate among peers from different vineyard companies. It’s good to see how each person works, you don’t lose anything by going and giving it a chance.
What do you think makes you particularly good at your work?
Jesus Juarez: I think it is the commitment and, more than anything else, that you like your job.
Maria Herlinda Romero: I think that the advice of the people who teach you, in my case, there were people with a lot of experience who showed me how to work in the field. Having discipline has helped me. Knowing how to listen and learn.
Aricelli Marin: I do my work with dedication. I really like my job, I do it with love, not just to make money.
Veronica Medina Reyes: What you need is speed. It counts a lot to be fast and know how to make cuts without thinking too much.
Manuel Téllez: The years I’ve been working in the vineyards, your mindset, and how you perform within your workplace.
When you think about working in the vineyard – what is the first word that comes to mind?
Jesus Juarez: The outdoors and that you must work to earn money.
Maria Herlinda Romero: Peace, the feeling of being free, the joy of working in the field makes me feel. It’s the peacefulness, it’s nice to feel free and to be able to do what you like. I love it, I like being in nature, the smell of the flowers, the air.
Aricelli Marin: I imagine the vines; I really like working in the field. I’m outdoors, in nature; it feels good to work outdoors.
Veronica Medina Reyes: Pruning, I love pruning — it isn’t difficult work.
Manuel Téllez: I feel comfortable and happy to work and breathe the fresh air and interact with my peers.
View full-length interviews in both English and Spanish with each past champion on, NVG’s Pruning Contest web page.
For more information about the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, visit www.napagrowers.org. Visit www.farmworkerfoundation.org for more information about the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.
