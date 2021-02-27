Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Pruning season -- setting the stage for success

Aricelli Marin: When you start pruning, first you must look at your line — don’t go in right away. Look, stop, and try to do the best you can.

Veronica Medina Reyes: I would tell them not to go with the mentality that they are going to win, but to show up to represent how hardworking they are, and how they perform their work in the vineyard.

Manuel Téllez: It is nice to participate among peers from different vineyard companies. It’s good to see how each person works, you don’t lose anything by going and giving it a chance.

What do you think makes you particularly good at your work?

Jesus Juarez: I think it is the commitment and, more than anything else, that you like your job.

Maria Herlinda Romero: I think that the advice of the people who teach you, in my case, there were people with a lot of experience who showed me how to work in the field. Having discipline has helped me. Knowing how to listen and learn.

Aricelli Marin: I do my work with dedication. I really like my job, I do it with love, not just to make money.

Veronica Medina Reyes: What you need is speed. It counts a lot to be fast and know how to make cuts without thinking too much.