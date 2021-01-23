Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Reflections on pruning season: Building blocks of a brighter future

If there were ever a year to prune away the nightmarish memories of a rampant pandemic, wildfires and a deeply divided country, this is it. We learned a lot about ourselves, our families, and our community in 2020. Fear, anger, and mistrust gave way to empathy and concern for one and all. We are the flames of candles in church glimmering and waving in a chorus of hope.

It is time to pull together as viticulturists, winemakers, restauranteurs and Americans. It is a time to digest the recent past and to focus on the rawness of the moment and heal together. Just as the sap flows from pruning wounds, our emotions and concerns must be released as we transition to peace in our community. The moments we ponder will become the building blocks of a bright future.

We know that the sun will rise, the buds will break, the flowers will bloom and grape berries will set. How many, we do not know. They will be tasty, flavorful, juicy, acidic, and colorful. Whether they will result in herbal or fruity wines, only time will tell.