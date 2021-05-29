Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Ren Harris, 2021 Grower of the Year

Those in agriculture were often multi-generation farming families, farming the same as was done the previous 100 years.

What motivated the establishment of the Ag Preserve, and who led the charge?

Ren Harris: It wasn’t one person, but my father-in-law, Andrew Pelissa was among those involved. We started seeing subdivisions and housing developments popping up here and there that threatened the continued viability of farming.

Then, what really prompted people to set the Ag Preserve initiative into motion was the incorporation of Yountville. We thought, gosh, is there also going to be an incorporated Oakville and Rutherford? Are cities going to start just expanding and expanding into each other; and will we [farmers] be property taxed at subdivision values for land when farming couldn’t support it?

My wife and I moved up to the valley full time in 1967, although my wife was born here, and we watched this proliferation of housing and subdivisions. As with many places across the state, it wasn’t looking hopeful for agriculture, and something needed to be done.

Can you talk more about your father-in-law, Andrew Pelissa’s perspective, and what those County meetings were like where the Ag Preserve discussions took place?