Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: The beauty of bud break

At only a couple inches of growth, flower clusters appear as well. Tiny globular pale yellow and pink structures also expand to show their branching structure during the rapid spring growth period. We look at them, count them, note with concern their absence, remark on their potential size, and maybe, just maybe also think about what was happening last year during the time of their initial formation. They will finish their story this year, while others begin anew.

At bud break, we are on the cusp of what the season will bring. We don’t know exactly what will happen with the weather, but we do know we are dealing with a serious drought year. A cause for concern, but also an opportunity to reflect on the decisions we can make, and operations we can implement in the vineyard. Growers can manage the vineyard floor to minimize vines competing for water with weeds and cover crops. Vineyard crews can start to shoot thin early, remove extraneous growth, and concentrate the vine’s energy into its vital shoots and clusters. Vineyard managers can plan how to use available water judiciously, work together with wineries to decide which blocks need it the most, and when irrigation applications should occur.