The Napa Valley Grapegrowers honored longtime Napa Valley farmer Pete Richmond as the 2019 recipient of the Napa Valley Grower of the Year award at their annual dinner on May 10. They described him as “an understated but impactful advocate for growers and farmworkers alike.”
According to a press release, Richmond was chosen for “his contributions to Napa Valley agriculture and to the grapegrower and farmworker communities.” The Grapegrowers praised his dedication “to the farming community and the workers, which are are the bedrock of Napa Valley’s success” and noted that his love of community “runs through all facets of his business” and is “reflected in all his endeavors.”
Born and raised in Northern California, Richmond graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in Agricultural Business. His first job at Bien Nacido Vineyards on the Central Coast sparked his lifelong love of grape growing and farming. After moving north to Napa Valley, he worked in vineyard management for Stag’s Leap Winery, Atlas Peak Winery, and Kendall Jackson, before striking out on his own.
In 2001, Pete Richmond founded Silverado Farming Company, which he owns and operates. Quietly, he has implemented “1% for the Community,” a program that donates 1 percent of Silverado Farming’s gross profits to fund initiatives supporting at-risk youth and agricultural workers.
He currently serves on the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation board, Ag for Youth, the OLE Health Operation and Foundation boards, and as an advisory board member to Teen’s Connect. He is a past board member for the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, the Napa County Housing Commission and Napa Valley Community Housing.
Richmond is known for his humble generosity, dry sense of humor, a deep love of the farmworker community, and his devotion to his wife, family, and two Labrador retrievers. In his limited spare time, he enjoys woodworking and collecting baseball memorabilia.
Richmond lives in Napa Valley with his wife and two children. His grandmother, mother and son all graduated from Napa High.
Nominations for the Grower of the Year come from the NVG membership, and the recipient is chosen by a special selection committee composed of past presidents and current committee members. The award criteria are: a strong commitment to sustainable practices; recognized leadership in agricultural preservation, dedicated community focus, contributions to the Napa Valley community, and someone who actively promotes Napa’s reputation for the highest quality vineyards.