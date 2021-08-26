Napa Valley harvest report: 2021 harvest begins with high hopes

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "There is a blissful combination of enthusiasm and relief about the recent fall-type weather conditions. All established vineyards are exhibiting low stress, sporting robust leaf canopies that drive sugars and provide ample shade cover for the final mile of ripening. Cordon-pruned vines appear to be weathering the drought better than those cane-pruned. The early varietals (i.e. Sauvignon Blanc and blocks selected for Rosé production) began coming off the vine last week with delightful results. Yields are promising and spirits are high for those filling and tending the tanks. Cabernets are on track to ripen by mid-October. Berry-size is very respectable, with moderate juice-to-skin ratios, not an unusual occurrence when soil moisture is at a premium. With warmer but pleasant weather on the way, the 2021 vintage has a shot at greatness. Stay tuned!"

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "In Stags Leap District, the thrill of anticipation for harvest has arrived. Chris Tynan, winemaker at Cliff Lede, will harvest some Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon from further Upvalley this week and says, 'It won’t be long until we bring in Merlot from our SLD vineyards.' Elias Fernandez, winemaker at Shafer Vineyards, is working with his team to get all the equipment ready and says harvest looks like it is three to four weeks away. 'Crops are below average across all varieties. Once it starts I think it will go quickly.' At Chimney Rock, we are getting equipment and cellar ready with some Rutherford whites getting close, but no Stags Leap District reds yet in sight. We are tracking about a week behind last year and excited about the potential quality of the vintage."