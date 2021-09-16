Napa Valley harvest report: Cabernet harvest begins

Diamond Mountain District

Dawnine Dyer, Dyer Vineyard — "The first of the Cabernet is starting to come in on Diamond Mountain. Since the heat over Labor Day and the thunderstorms that followed the weather has been picture perfect for ripening, and both Diamond Creek and Summit Vine are scheduled to pick this week. At Dyer Vineyard, where we dry farm, the crop came in last week with all the signs of full maturity plus the tiniest berries and just a little more acidity than usual. We could complain that the crop is down 30% — but won’t. Summit Vine has carefully monitored available water all summer and the vineyard is crossing the finish line in great form. All signs point to a stellar vintage."

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "Howell Mountain producers continued to chip away at harvest this week, with reports of more Zinfandel and a few blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon coming in. The weather event on Thursday night brought about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, which had little to no impact on the fruit. It settled the dust and was a gentle (and hopeful) reminder that winter rains will come. The lightning storm was a far greater concern. At Clif Family Winery, I opted to harvest a block of Cabernet three days ahead of schedule due to the forecast. It’s a risk versus reward game and with the 2020 vintage in my back pocket, I find myself unwilling to take such a risk for a few days of hang time. Thankfully, we are enjoying clear skies this week with a bit of mild heat, then some cooling ahead. Mike Lamborn of Lamborn Family Vineyards reports that his Cab is “unusually close behind the Zin, probably less than 7 days out.” And Brian Brakesman of Summit Lake Vineyards has a busy week of harvesting, pulling in the majority of his Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon. He notes “a little higher sugar and a little lower acid, but very happy with the flavors.” It’s shaping up to be a stellar vintage on Howell Mountain!"