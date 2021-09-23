Napa Valley harvest report: Most growers report light crop

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Harvest continues at a fairly rapid pace though there are some signs of a slowdown. Reports of the first Cabernet Sauvignon being harvested which may be some of the earliest Cabernet picking on record. The effects of the drought being one of the biggest contributing factors. Merlot and Cabernet Franc are being picked as well. Low yields, but great colors and flavors are being reported."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The Spring Mountain District continues its individualism with the 2021 vintage. Frank Schaefer at York Creek Vineyards says 'it’s looking great' with a bumper crop, especially with their Zinfandel and Petite Sirah 'much higher than the 2019 vintage.' Yet many of us with Merlot and/or Cabernet Sauvignon are harvesting much smaller crops than normal. However, David Tate at Barnett brushes off the short crop because he is ecstatic about the quality and color extraction from the unusually small berries and low juice yields which we are all seeing. To the marketing dudes and dudettes, take notice of the short crop. Laura at Newton reports that they’ve finished their Chardonnay and are now moving into their reds. Continuing with this one-size-fits-none vibe, Ron Rosenbrand reports that Spring Mountain Vineyard is still waiting for their grapes to ripen, and yet Keenan, Schweiger and Smith-Madrone will finish this week."