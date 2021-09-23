Napa Valley harvest report: Most growers report light crop

The Cabernet Sauvignon harvest continues as most — but not all — growers report a light crop following two years of low rainfall.
"At Oakville Ranch, we began picking Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc from our earliest blocks for some of our winery clients last week, with initial yields down 15-20%," said Jennifer Rue of Oakville Ranch Vineyards. "It is the agonizing 'almost' part of harvest when 80% of our Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc sits at the tipping point when flavors are just about to come into focus and more hang time is gravy.
From Chiles Valley, Alexander Eisele reports "some of the earliest Cabernet picking on record," due in part to the effects of the drought.
Here’s this week's harvest report, organized by American Viticultural Area (AVA):
Calistoga
Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “The vineyards have been lit up every night this week as consistently warm weather continues to push harvest forward. Thankfully, the offshore flow event this past Monday didn’t materialize into anything substantive. In general, harvest seems to be at least a week ahead of normal and in some cases up to two weeks. One surprise has been flavor development in Cabernet. The vines that have set the 'heaviest' crop (which isn’t much this year) seem to be much more in balance than their lower-yielding counterparts. I’m seeing signs of vine canopy senescence as some wineries in early-ripening areas are gearing up for the final push. Fast and furious. I’ll take it.”
Diamond Mountain District
Dawnine Dyer, Dyer Vineyard — "As with much of the Napa Valley, it’s not easy to summarize the 2021 season in the Diamond Mountain District. Yields are low but how low varies. Both Mueller Family and Andrew Geoffrey picked on Saturday. Mueller reports a fairly normal yield while Andrew Geoffrey is down 35-40%. Sugar accumulation has slowed over the last week providing time for acids and pHs to resolve. Based on that, Summit Vine has pushed their harvest back, extending the length of what once looked to be a protracted season. Small berries are nothing new on Diamond Mountain but this year, in some vineyards, they are tiny. As we move from the vineyard to the winery, winemakers are evaluating their fermentation strategies to match. If there’s a pattern it will emerge in the next couple of weeks."
Howell Mountain
Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "It has been a relatively calm, consistent and steady week of harvest. Winemakers are busy and tanks are filling rapidly! We had a small threat of rain on Saturday that amounted to a gentle mist on parts of Howell Mountain. Otherwise, the weather has been uneventful, allowing vintners to keep a balanced flow of picking. Mike Dunn of Dunn Vineyards has picked more than half of his crop so far and reports 'great color, pH, and TA with low malic acid.' Danielle Cyrot of Cade said the quality of her Cabernet looks really great in 2021. Tannin and extraction seem to be a common talking point this week and everyone I spoke to is reporting good color, fast extraction and lots of tannin. 'Not anything unusual for Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon,' said Danielle. Looking forward to another pleasant week ahead, including my first pick at our Clif Family Cold Springs Vineyard!"
Chiles Valley District
Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Harvest continues at a fairly rapid pace though there are some signs of a slowdown. Reports of the first Cabernet Sauvignon being harvested which may be some of the earliest Cabernet picking on record. The effects of the drought being one of the biggest contributing factors. Merlot and Cabernet Franc are being picked as well. Low yields, but great colors and flavors are being reported."
Spring Mountain District
Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The Spring Mountain District continues its individualism with the 2021 vintage. Frank Schaefer at York Creek Vineyards says 'it’s looking great' with a bumper crop, especially with their Zinfandel and Petite Sirah 'much higher than the 2019 vintage.' Yet many of us with Merlot and/or Cabernet Sauvignon are harvesting much smaller crops than normal. However, David Tate at Barnett brushes off the short crop because he is ecstatic about the quality and color extraction from the unusually small berries and low juice yields which we are all seeing. To the marketing dudes and dudettes, take notice of the short crop. Laura at Newton reports that they’ve finished their Chardonnay and are now moving into their reds. Continuing with this one-size-fits-none vibe, Ron Rosenbrand reports that Spring Mountain Vineyard is still waiting for their grapes to ripen, and yet Keenan, Schweiger and Smith-Madrone will finish this week."
St. Helena
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery — "Harvest is on the early side of normal this year. A cool August promoted great flavor development and firm natural acidity, followed by a moderate heat spike in early September that sped everything up. Many are expecting to finish picking Cabernet Sauvignon by the end of September! Everyone in St. Helena, including Rosemary Cakebread at Gallica and Pam Starr at Crocker Starr, is reporting inky color and delicious flavors. Here at Corison Winery we finished picking last week with our estate Kronos Vineyard. Yields are way down, due to scant rainfall and cold rainy weather during bloom last spring, but flavors are juicy and complex."
Rutherford
Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "The past week at Honig has been a whirlwind of filling up fermenters with Cabernet Sauvignon, pressing out our first couple of red tanks and assembling the beginnings of our 2021 Sauvignon Blanc blend. With about 2/3 of our Cabernet in, we are impressed with the depth and character of the wines. The mostly cooler weather is giving us a second to catch up on life, do some laundry, contemplate when to press the next tanks, feel gratitude for everything that has gone so very right and prepare for the final few weeks of the adventure of the 2021 harvest."
