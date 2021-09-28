Napa Valley harvest report: 'The finish line is in sight'

Atlas Peak

Joel Antonio, Alpha Omega — Cordes Vineyard — “Harvesting will continue in the Atlas Peak AVA for the next two weeks. About 60 to 70 percent of the fruit is already in. Our Cordes Vineyard is at the top of Atlas Peak with low yields and minimal use of water, so the fruit ripens quicker. This past week, we finished picking the vineyard and brought in our Petit Verdot. We’re following with a sip of water to the whole vineyard to hydrate the plants and hold the canopy a bit longer. The plants are already in the final stage, senescence, with leaves turning red or yellow before falling. It’s better if you send your vines to hibernate with good canopy because that helps to store carbohydrates and be ready for next spring with a nice budbreak and shoot growth.”

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "Harvest continues to be rolling for vintners in the Stags Leap District and the excitement about quality is palpable. Robbie Meyer, winemaker at Malk Vineyards, finished harvesting their fruit about a week ahead of average dates. He was happy with the heat of last week for that last bit of flavor development. Celia Welch, winemaker at Lindstrom Vineyard, was mostly finished except for one last block. Jon Emmerich, winemaker at Silverado Vineyards, was 'strategically picking blocks in the SLD vineyard at Silverado. The vineyard typically has a pattern of ripening, but not seeing this pattern this harvest. We have around 100 tons left to pick.' Elias Fernandez, winemaker at Shafer vineyards, was mostly done with hillside fruit, with a few lower elevation blocks to go. He reports that 'quality looks fantastic, but wish there was more!' Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, finished harvesting their SLD Estate this week and was thrilled with the 'insanely intense concentration.' At Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Marcus Notaro, was picking slow, but steady from Fay, and the old vines in SLV. He reported that 'First wines are showing dark colors and distinct flavors, and with the great weather continuing this vintage has real potential.' At Chimney Rock, we continued the slow and steady pace with a little more Cabernet coming in, but were thrilled with the added heat which seems to be rounding out the flavors. Jon hit the nail on the head with the comment on the pattern or order of ripening. We have been harvesting in a very different order than usual. As always, Mother Nature keeps us humble and on our toes!"