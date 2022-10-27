Napa Valley Vintners fundraising begins for reforestation and wildfire resiliency

Wine enthusiasts around the world can contribute to environmental efforts to protect the future of Napa Valley by supporting the Napa Valley Vintners fundraising efforts that fund-a-need campaign and five exceptional fund-a-forest experiences that will take place in Napa Valley in the spring of 2023.

“Anyone who has an interest in Napa Valley’s natural environment and beauty has an opportunity to contribute," said Bart Araujo, co-chair of the Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration and co-proprietor of Accendo Cellars and Wheeler Farms. "We recognize this is a crisis, but we are also comforted to know that we have ways to mitigate and minimize damage caused by wildfires for our entire community."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Offerings include:

— Prized Pairing: dinner with the wines of Promontory winery paired to dinner by chef Kyle Connaughton of the three Michelin star restaurant Single Thread.

— A Perfect Evening on Pritchard Hill: Chef Elliot Bell will pair dinner to library selections from Chappellet Vineyard, Continuum Estate, David Arthur Vineyards, Gandona Estate and OVID. Napa Valley.

— Innovation and Collaboration in Napa Valley: James Molesworth of Wine Spectator leads a discussion with Burgess Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Matthiasson and Trois Noix at a dinner prepared by chef Gerald Sombright and chef Casey Thompson of Folktable.

— Leading Ladies of Wine: Join Cathy Corison, Gina Gallo, Helen Keplinger and Françoise Peschon and Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson for an evening of wine, conversation and dinner.

— 6-Star Supernova Dining: The Araujo family brings together a menu collaboration by Napa Valley chefs Thomas Keller and Christopher Kostow paired to wines from Araujo Estate and Accendo Cellars.

A limited number of seats are available for purchase in a buy-a-spot format. The chair’s lot, the 6-Star Supernova Dining experience, will be sold the evening of Nov. 5 during the live fundraising event weekend.

Proceeds from this year’s Vintage Celebration will go toward protecting the entire Napa community by meaningfully addressing our most urgent wildfire and environmental stewardship efforts.

NVV will support two organizations, Napa County Firewise Foundation and Napa County Resource Conversation District, and is making the commitment to establish and maintain protective firebreaks over 100 miles and restore forest health and resiliency by planting trees through the Million Tree Napa program

“The climate and biodiversity crises are upon us, and Napa Valley has seen the impacts firsthand. Now is the time to improve forest health for our well-being and future,” said Lucas Patzek, executive director of Napa County Resource Conservation District.

Those wishing to contribute can do so now at CollectiveNapaValley.org.