 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Vintners

Napa Valley Vintners fundraising begins for reforestation and wildfire resiliency

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa Valley

Wildfires and droughts, effects of climate change, are impacting the wine industry in Napa Valley and around the world. 

 Tim Carl LLC

Wine enthusiasts around the world can contribute to environmental efforts to protect the future of Napa Valley by supporting the Napa Valley Vintners fundraising efforts that fund-a-need campaign and five exceptional fund-a-forest experiences that will take place in Napa Valley in the spring of 2023.

“Anyone who has an interest in Napa Valley’s natural environment and beauty has an opportunity to contribute," said Bart Araujo, co-chair of the Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration and co-proprietor of Accendo Cellars and Wheeler Farms. "We recognize this is a crisis, but we are also comforted to know that we have ways to mitigate and minimize damage caused by wildfires for our entire community."

Offerings include:

— Prized Pairing: dinner with the wines of Promontory winery paired to dinner by chef Kyle Connaughton of the three Michelin star restaurant Single Thread. 

People are also reading…

— A Perfect Evening on Pritchard Hill: Chef Elliot Bell will pair dinner to library selections from Chappellet Vineyard, Continuum Estate, David Arthur Vineyards, Gandona Estate and OVID. Napa Valley.

— Innovation and Collaboration in Napa Valley: James Molesworth of Wine Spectator leads a discussion with Burgess Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Matthiasson and Trois Noix at a dinner prepared by chef Gerald Sombright and chef Casey Thompson of Folktable.

— Leading Ladies of Wine: Join Cathy Corison, Gina Gallo, Helen Keplinger and Françoise Peschon and Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson for an evening of wine, conversation and dinner.

— 6-Star Supernova Dining: The Araujo family brings together a menu collaboration by Napa Valley chefs Thomas Keller and Christopher Kostow paired to wines from Araujo Estate and Accendo Cellars.

A limited number of seats are available for purchase in a buy-a-spot format. The chair’s lot, the 6-Star Supernova Dining experience, will be sold the evening of Nov. 5 during the live fundraising event weekend.

Proceeds from this year’s Vintage Celebration will go toward protecting the entire Napa community by meaningfully addressing our most urgent wildfire and environmental stewardship efforts.

NVV will support two organizations, Napa County Firewise Foundation and Napa County Resource Conversation District, and is making the commitment to establish and maintain protective firebreaks over 100 miles and restore forest health and resiliency by planting trees through the Million Tree Napa program

“The climate and biodiversity crises are upon us, and Napa Valley has seen the impacts firsthand. Now is the time to improve forest health for our well-being and future,” said Lucas Patzek, executive director of Napa County Resource Conservation District.

Those wishing to contribute can do so now at CollectiveNapaValley.org.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Napa County might use a high-tech system to try to detect fires soon after ignition, with the hope an early warning gives firefighters the jump they need to prevent raging, massive wildfires.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noche de Catrinas: A new fundraiser salutes Mexican traditions to help Napa County residents

Noche de Catrinas: A new fundraiser salutes Mexican traditions to help Napa County residents

Catrinas, the elegant skeletons that have become a symbol of La Dia de Los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, will lead their other-worldly glamour to an upcoming fundraiser for Fair Housing Napa Valley, which includes wines provided by the Mexican American Vintners Association, a change to win a wine locker, and dinner prepared by chef Ken Frank and his team from Michelin-starred La Toq. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News