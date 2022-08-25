Napa Valley Vintners' gift to OLE Health

The Napa Valley Vintners have transferred ownership of the Community Health Center they built in North Napa to OLE Health, providing a permanent, mortgage-free home that will be called the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus.

The move coincides with the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Community Health Center and the 50th anniversary of OLE Health.

The 25,000-square-foot facility building, valued at $17 million, is the largest-ever single donation to a nonprofit by NVV.

In 1972, farmworkers and vintners found OLE Health to provide health care to low-income, uninsured individuals. Today, OLE Health provides affordable care to the community, serving one in four Napa County residents including more than 4,000 farmworkers.

The late John Shafer, founder of Shafer Vineyards, proposed building an affordable home for OLE Health in 1998, and he became an indefatigable fundraiser for his idea, which inspired the Vintners to build the health center on Pear Tree Lane.

As NVV announced the gift at a reception on Aug. 18, Linda Reiff, the president and CEO of the Vintners, recalled that Shafer had told her that when people saw him on the sidewalk, they'd cross the street to avoid him.

But his idea became the catalyst for the NVV to build a health center on Pear Tree Lane in Napa, and he worked with other local leaders, including Richard Walton, Peter McCrea, Rick Jones, Bernard Portet, Davie Piña, Oscar Renteria, Lynn Hill and Scott Hill among many others, to see the project through to completion.

When it opened, it housed four nonprofits: OLE Health, Sister Ann Dental Clinic, Healthy Moms and Babies and NEWS (Napa Emergency Women’s Services). The first three groups eventually merged with OLE Health. Today, OLE Health and NEWS remain in the building.

At the announcement, the Vintners also paid tribute to Sue Parry, who worked with Shafer and served as administrator for the building since its opening until this summer, when she is retiring.

The facility was the first permanent home for OLE Health, which has since opened a campus in south Napa. Last week OLE Health also announced it would merge with the CommuniCare Health Centers to form a regional nonprofit health network covering Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

“Our founders long ago recognized that people are our most important asset," Reiff said. "Our focus on giving the last 40 years has been to help create infrastructure and systems to support current and future generations in Napa Valley."

Alicia Hardy, CEO of OLE Health, added: “The Napa Valley Vintners have been instrumental in giving us two permanent homes here in Napa, providing a stable future for the organization and the patients we serve each day. Knowing we can count on the vintner community’s continued support for the services we provide means so much to the vulnerable members of the community who rely on us.”

Over the last 40 years, Napa Valley Vintners has given more than $225 million to local nonprofits in the areas of health care and children’s welfare and education, including more than $60 million to OLE Health.