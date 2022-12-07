Napa Valley Vintners give $4.6 million in grants for 2022

The Napa Valley Vintners' gave $4.6 million in grants to support the community in November.

Receiving funding this year are 21 nonprofits who serve more than 100,000 community members each year.

The grants included $1.8 million given in the areas of mental and physical health for critical services.

They include:

— $350,000 - Aldea Children & Family Services

— $400,000 - Mentis

— $300,000 - Collabria Care

— $250,000 - St. Helena Hospital Foundation

— $175,000 - Community Health Initiative

— $245,000 - NEWS (Napa Emergency Women’s Services)

— $120,000 - Planned Parenthood

Another $1.4 million was given to family resource centers that serve as one-stop-shops for resources, referrals and direct services for communities.

— $375,000 - On the Move

— $350,000 - UpValley Family Centers

— $275,000 - Cope Family Center

— $125,000 - ParentsCAN

— $90,000 - Rianda House

— $80,000 - Puertas Abiertas

— $75,000 - Immigration Institute of the Bay Area – Napa

— $60,000 - Napa CASA

Vintners also gave $1.3 million given "to help close the opportunity gap, giving Napa County youth the best chance to succeed in life."

— $400,000 - Napa Valley Education Foundation

— $350,000 - Napa and American Canyon Boys & Girls Clubs

— $200,000 - St. Helena and Calistoga Boys & Girls Clubs

— $200,000 - Community Resources for Children

— $80,000 - Aim High

— $65,000 - 10,000 Degrees

— $60,000 - Girls on the Run

“We’re grateful to be able to support so many essential programs and services provided by nonprofits in our community," said Donna Walker, grants review committee chair for the Napa Valley Vintners and proprietor of Pulido-Walker Estate Vineyard and Winery.

"Napa Valley is fortunate to have so many supporters here at home and around the world that make it possible for us to give deeply. We’re humbled to be able to make a real impact on those who live and work here year after year.

Trent Yaconelli, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga said, “Napa Valley Vintners funding provides scholarship support so no child is ever turned away from any of our programs. This covers membership fees, sports teams, teen retreats, STEM Lab, homework tutors, college and career tours and field trips. The work the Vintners do every day in our communities' changes lives.”

In 2020, Napa Valley Vintners ended its long-running Auction Napa Valley fundraiser. To ensure continuity of community services, they pledged to give $15 million to the community over three years (2021 to 2023) from reserve funds that were raised through Auction Napa Valley. In 2021 NVV gave $5.9 million to local nonprofits followed by this year’s $4.6 million in giving.

From their fundraising efforts the Vintners have given a total of $225 million given back to Napa Valley.

“We’re pleased to be in a position to continue giving at this level during the transition to our new fundraising platform,” said Walker. “This is made possible by the strategic planning of our vintner and community leaders who had the foresight to set aside funds over many years.”

Since 2020, NVV has created a new philanthropy program, Collective Napa Valley, which launched in January 2022. They launched two fundraising campaigns in June and November under the new Collective Napa Valley umbrella.

Community members and wine enthusiasts around the world are invited to take part in Collective Napa Valley, which offers opportunities to interact with winemakers through tastings and events while raising money for the benefit of the community.