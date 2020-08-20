Napa Valley Vintners increase COVID-19 response aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Vintners is giving an additional $250,000 to the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation mobile health unit to expand its usage and provide COVID-19 testing for farmworkers, seniors and low-income residents.

The Vintners group raises funds annually through Auction Napa Valley and returns the money to a variety of programs. This year, the auction was cancelled because of the pandemic.

In addition to this money for the mobile health unit, NVV has invested in several other endeavors to bring COVID-19 testing to Napa.

—

$108,000 to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to provide the start-up supplies, equipment and professional staffing of the mobile unit. To date an estimated 1,200 tests have been administered.

—

$10,000 to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to cover the costs for 100 people to be tested this summer.

—