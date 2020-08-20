 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Vintners increase COVID-19 response aid

  • Updated
Mobile Health Unit

The Mobile Health Unit can travel to vineyard sites and can test up to 100 vineyard workers per day.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Vintners is giving an additional $250,000 to the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation mobile health unit to expand its usage and provide COVID-19 testing for farmworkers, seniors and low-income residents.

The Vintners group raises funds annually through Auction Napa Valley and returns the money to a variety of programs. This year, the auction was cancelled because of the pandemic.

In addition to this money for the mobile health unit, NVV has invested in several other endeavors to bring COVID-19 testing to Napa.

  • $108,000 to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to provide the start-up supplies, equipment and professional staffing of the mobile unit. To date an estimated 1,200 tests have been administered.

  • $10,000 to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to cover the costs for 100 people to be tested this summer.

  • $40,000 since April toward a partnership spearheaded by Lydia Mondavi involving CORE Response, the non-profit that has administered more than 1 million tests nationwide, including more than 31,000 in Napa so far, along with Napa physician Dr. Eric Grigsby who has supplied infrastructure for a new testing pathway.

  • $800,000 grant to OLE Health to provide healthcare services to underserved, vulnerable and out-of-work populations with a portion of funding going toward testing; 585 existing patients have been tested.

For testing locations, view the Napa County website countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations.

Watch now: Napa County coronavirus testing site volunteers discuss their work

