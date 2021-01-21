Napa Valley Vintners move Premiere barrel tasting and wine auction to June

The Napa Valley Vintners will move Premiere Napa Valley to June 1-5 for 2021 only.
Premiere, a barrel tasting and wine auction open only to the wine and beverage trade had been held in February and comprised hospitality events culminating in a live auction of unique lots made for the event.
Auction Napa Valley, which raised funds for Napa Valley non-profit organizations, traditionally took place in June, drawing bidders from around the world. It was canceled in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,
Subsequently, the Vintners announced they were ending the annual charity auction, which began in 1981, and said they would look for “alternative fund-raising platforms.”
“We are hopeful that the world will be in a better place by (June), and that we may be able to combine a new online format with some in-person events this year,” a statement from the Vintners read. “We’ll hold out hope, but are making plans for Premiere to take place no matter the circumstances.”
The Vintners also announced “Direct from the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction,” a new event that will take place Feb. 16-20. Featuring a collection of more than 100 library lots, this auction will open for bidding on Thursday, Feb. 11, via Live Auction from Zachys Wine Auction in New York City and will close on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Library lots from Napa Valley wineries include Harlan Estate, Screaming Eagle, Opus One and Shafer Vineyards.
All proceeds from the Direct from the Cellar auction will benefit the Napa Valley Vintners.
Visit napavintners.com for more information.
