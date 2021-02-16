Napa Valley Vintners new auction is underway online

On the website, napavalley.wine, it's possible to follow the auction as bids come in, vying for the lots.

As of Tuesday, one of the top draws included Lot #73 from Shafer Vineyards, a 15-vertical collection of its flagship Hillside Select, which was at $24,000.

Many of the lots are in large format bottles such as Lot #72, three 1.5 liter magnums of collectors' favorite Screaming Eagle, which was at $26,000.

Lot #56, 25 Ways to Celebrate Oakville, comprises 25 magnums from producers in the Oakville appellation, including Harlan and Opus One. The top bid for it, on Tuesday, was $15,000. Lot #13, "Best of Philippe Melka" offering 15 magnums from 15 Napa Valley estates crafted by the in-demand winemaker's Atelier Melka was at $8,500. Lot#70, Rutherford Dust in Magnums, offering 22 magnums, was at $6,500.

The website has the complete catalogue and registration for bidding, as well as other information, such as "So what to wear to a live-stream auction?"

Whereas Auction Napa Valley live event often provided a fashion show of designer shoes and hats, for this new event, it's recommended to "go all out -- pull out your favorite yoga pants and get those warm fuzzy slippers."