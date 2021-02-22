Napa Valley Vintners new auction nets $933,000

The Napa Valley Vintners first online library wine auction concluded on Saturday, raising $933,000 from nearly 500 bidders from 12 countries.

Out of the Cellar, the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction, began on Feb. 11 and ended on Saturday with a live-streaming online auction through Zachys auction house.

The week-long event offered 96 lots, many of rare and large format collections from Napa Valley producers. The Napa Valley Vintners created the online event after cancelling their annual Auction Napa Valley fundraiser in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re overjoyed to have exceeded our fundraising goal, yet the real success of this auction was the far reach and opportunity for the global wine community to discover the depth of remarkable wines made in Napa Valley," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

Joining bidders from 41 states were wine enthusiasts in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland and Mexico.

Drawing the top bid of $42,000 was the Shafer "Ultra Rare Family Legacy" lot of 15 magnums (1.5 liters) of its flagship Hillside Select from 2000-2014.