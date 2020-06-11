Napa Valley wineries announce reopenings

Castello di Amorosa lowers the drawbridge
"I am excited to, once again, welcome guests at the drawbridge,” said Dario Sattui, as Castello di Amorosa, his 13th-century Tuscan castle and winery, reopened for visitors on June 6.
“We have taken this time to fine-tune and enhance our visitors’ experience. The first new element of this is a new proprietary reservation-only online system,” said winery President Georg Salzner.
Visitors can reserve several experiences, including a general admission and reserve wine tasting for $45, and the Diamond Estate Tour & Tasting for $60.
The castle is incorporating the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Napa County to protect staff and guests, including mandatory symptom checks for all employees. Staff wear gloves and masks, and hand sanitizer is provided for staff and guests.
The team at the Castello, which encompasses 136,000 square feet, has done extensive cleaning and some reconstruction as well as re-thinking traffic patterns for visitors. During the down time of the last two months, the winery’s resident wildlife has been thriving. There is a new flock of baby wild geese. Giacomo the goat in the world, has been getting chubbier.
A new wine awaits the first guests: it will be the winery’s 2017 Los Carneros Pinot Noir from the Castle’s estate vineyard in the cool-climate Los Carneros Napa Valley AVA.
Located at 4045 St. Helena Highway in Calistoga, Castello di Amorosa is open by reservation only, castellodiamorosa.com/tour-tasting2/. Castello di Amorosa’s wine are available only at the winery and from its website.
Charles Krug's new cabanas
Charles Krug Winery is reopening with new procedures and protocols, including appointment-only bookings.
Five new WiFi-enabled cabanas on the winery’s picnic grounds are available for guests. Already under construction prior to the beginning of the pandemic, they are suited for socially distanced wine experiences. The winery’s culinary offerings include artisan pizzas, available Friday through Sunday, cheese and charcuterie plates and as grab and go items.
In addition to instituting the safety initiatives from officials in Napa County, which include face masks to be worn by employees and proper hygiene techniques, Charles Krug’s tasting room management has been working with Winery Safety Officer AJ Perez to ensure the health of customers and staff.
“We didn’t want to rush to be the first tasting room to reopen in Napa Valley, but we did want to make sure we were one of the safest places that consumers can enjoy a wine tasting experience,” said Charles Krug’s CEO Judd Wallenbrock. “Our priority from the outset was to implement superlative safety measures that make both our staff and guests feel as comfortable as possible on our path to resuming normalcy.”
Charles Krug has hosted a variety of events, such as the Napa Valley Film Festival, Tastings on the Lawn and other comedy/speaking engagements. There are no set dates for the return of this programming, and these events will resume only when the county and winery have deemed it safe to do so.
To book an appointment for a tasting at Charles Krug Winery, visit charleskrug.com/visit or call 800-682-5784.
Chilling at Domaine Carneros
Bubbles are chilled and the views await visitors at Domaine Carneros, reopening on June 11 with new safety protocols in place.
Reservations are available for visitors 21 and older in parties of six or fewer.
The chateau is open for tastings Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the last reservation at 4:30. The weekends of June 13-14 and June 20-21 are reserved for existing club members.
Reservations can be booked online or by phone (1-800-716-2788, ext. 150).
Domaine Carneros will continue to offer curbside pick-up services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-716-2788, ext. 100, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to schedule a pick-up.
Domaine Carneros Winery is at 1240 Duhig Road, Napa.
Jarvis is open
Jarvis Estate winery, at 2970 Monticello Road, Napa, is again welcoming guests for tours and seated tastings. Visits to Jarvis are by appointment only and limited to groups of eight people or fewer.
Reservations may be made at jarviswines.com/tours/reservations or by calling 707-255-5280, ext. 150.
Jarvis wines are available exclusively at the winery.
The staff is wearing face masks in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, and they ask guests to wear face masks in the lobby and during the tours.
Hand sanitizing stations are at convenient and frequent locations throughout the winery. Tissues and receptacles at all cave entrances to use when opening doors. Pre-poured tasting flights to be prepared upon arrival to avoid unnecessary close proximity between associates and guests
Curbside pick-up and delivery are always available for Inner Circle members.
Far Niente
The Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards welcomed back guests as of Saturday, June 6, for private wine tastings and limited guest experiences at Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel properties. Both wineries are embracing new standards to prioritize health, safety, and comfort.
The following experiences are now available:
-- Private Far Niente Tastings (Available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily.
Taste current release Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, alongside the limited Cave Collection wines with the Cave Collection Library Tasting, or taste the newest vintages alongside hand-selected wines from the family of wineries during an Estate Tasting. All winery experiences are private, with limited, appointment-only seating.
-- Appointment-only Nickel & Nickel Experiences, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
Nickel & Nickel offers two private tasting experiences featuring 100 percent varietal, single-vineyard Cabernets. Both the Single-Vineyard Classic and Terroir Tastings are private and reservation-only, with limited daily availability.
The Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards will also continue to offer virtual experiences. The virtual wine tastings and group happy hours invite guests to engage with the Far Niente Family wines and winery pros from home. Details on the virtual offerings can be found at farniente.com or guests can contact Kelly Denny at (707) 302-3627 or kdenny@nickelandnickel.com.
Inglenook reopens to the public on June 25
Inglenook will reopen to Heritage Society members on June 12 and will welcome the public on June 25. Tasting appointments will be by reservation only, with a limited number of guests allowed on the estate.
Guests can book a tasting by Inglenook's fountain in the courtyard or in a private cellar or salon inside the historic stone chateau. The estate is also available for private gatherings that include a lunch or dinner prepared by Inglenook’s Chef Alex Lovick, who draws upon Inglenook’s organically-farmed estate and culinary garden.
Inglenook is located at 1991 St. Helena Highway in Rutherford and will be open Thursday through Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 707-968-1161 or by emailing reservations@inglenook.com. More information on Inglenook’s tasting experiences can be found at inglenook.com/visit.
Grgich Hills
Grgich Hills Estate, 1829 St Helena Highway, Rutherford, reopened for visitors on Wednesday, June 10 for by-appointment-only seated tastings. Call the winery at (707) 963-2784 to book an appointment.
Tastings will be hosted outside on the Ranch House patio adjoining our Rutherford vineyard. All tables are spaced over six feet apart. A maximum of six guests will be permitted per table.
Face masks are required to enter the property and while occupying or moving through shared spaces. Masks may be removed while you are seated for your tasting.
Social distancing, safety signs and sanitizing stations are set up throughout the property.
Hudson Ranch
Hudson Ranch at 5398 Sonoma Highway, Napa in Carneros is inviting guests to come to "experience the beauty of our property; including...walking, hiking, picnicking and of course drinking wine! Discover our hand-crafted wines and snacks, Hudson hospitality, and breathtaking views. Come for a visit and get to know the ranch. Visit hudsonranch.com/ to make reservations.
St. Supéry opens
As of June 12, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery will re-open to welcome visitors for tastings.
"As we prepare to welcome our friends and neighbors back to the winery, guest safety, and that of our staff, is our utmost concern," the winery's announcement read. " We will be following all the California state issued guidelines and want you to feel safe and welcome when visiting St. Supéry. We will do our best to offer the service and convenience that visitors expect, even if it may look slightly different than it has in the past."
All visits will be by appointment only. Experiences include blending your own ‘My Virtú’ (2018 Dollarhide Estate Vineyard Semillon and 2018 Napa Valley Estate Sauvignon Blanc) while the 2018 vintage lasts.
Groups may not be larger than six, and children under 13 are not permitted.
The winery has increased outdoor seating so that almost all tastings will occur outside. They are providing daily health screenings for employees and masks for employees and customers.
They ask that guests wear face masks on the winery property at all times when not seated and tasting wine and practice six-foot distancing from other guests.
If you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms, they ask that you help keep everyone safe by staying home and also to not bring pets to to help maximize the limited outdoor space.
More information and reservations are available on the website, www.stsupery.com/.
Art walks at Donum
The Donum Estate in Carnero is offering open-air sculpture walks available with a reservation. Donum’s sculpture garden features over 40 works by artists, including Yayoi Kusama, Zhan Wang, Elmgreen & Dragset, Tracey Emin, Subodh Gupta and Louise Bourgeois.
The walks are guided by a Donum’s host for groups of six or less and can be combined with other groups. The estate is open for the walks by appointment only Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $50 per person.
Donum’s members are allotted one complimentary visit for up to four people. No wine is to be consumed on site, but the portfolio will be available for purchase to take home.
Bubbles at Domaine Chandon
Domaine Chandon has reopened with new hours of operation, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by reservation only.
Service has been adjusted to meet the requirements of California and Napa County Phase 2 re-opening guidelines; and as drinks-only service is not currently permitted, all experiences must be accompanied by food.
Guests can make a table reservation or book a picnic on the lawn. Guests are asked to observe social distancing and wear protective masks while on the property until recommended guidelines suggest otherwise.
For questions, email concierge@chandon.com or call 707-204-7461, Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boisset Collection
Raymond, at 849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena, is offering tastings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by reservation. Starting on June 13, Raymond will offer tours, the “Winemaker for a Day” blending experiences and specialty library and terroir tastings. Make an appointment online or by calling 707-963-3141.
JCB Tasting Salon Yountville, 6505 Washington St. and JCB Wine Bar & Lounge are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Make an appointment by calling 707-934-8237.
Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, 18000 Old Winery Road, and DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa, 1791 Olivet Road, are open by appointment for seated food and wine experiences both indoors and outdoors. Buena Vista is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; reserve online via CellarPass or by calling 800-926-1266. DeLoach is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; reserve online via CellarPass or by calling 707-755-3300.
Face coverings must be worn when at all Boisset properties, except for when drinking and eating. Curbside pick-up and retail sales are also available during business hours. In addition, local deliveries are available from Raymond, Buena Vista and DeLoach with 24-hour notice.
