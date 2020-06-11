Napa Valley wineries announce reopenings

The winery has increased outdoor seating so that almost all tastings will occur outside. They are providing daily health screenings for employees and masks for employees and customers.

They ask that guests wear face masks on the winery property at all times when not seated and tasting wine and practice six-foot distancing from other guests.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or have symptoms, they ask that you help keep everyone safe by staying home and also to not bring pets to to help maximize the limited outdoor space.

More information and reservations are available on the website, www.stsupery.com/.

Art walks at Donum

The Donum Estate in Carnero is offering open-air sculpture walks available with a reservation. Donum’s sculpture garden features over 40 works by artists, including Yayoi Kusama, Zhan Wang, Elmgreen & Dragset, Tracey Emin, Subodh Gupta and Louise Bourgeois.

The walks are guided by a Donum’s host for groups of six or less and can be combined with other groups. The estate is open for the walks by appointment only Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $50 per person.