Napa Valley wineries begin to reopen

Most recently, Parallel added optional food pairings from St. Helena’s Panevino for any wine-tasting experience for $35. Items include Rosemary Mixed Nuts, Saucisson Provencal and Oil-Cured French Olive and Provencal Herb Grissini.

In addition, Parallel continues its “Glass of Gratitude” program, offering complimentary tastings – including two bottles of Parallel Wines – to front-line medical workers.

The Boisset Collection

Boisset Collection’s Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma and DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa are welcoming guests for food and wine experiences by reservation. Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena is open for retail sales.

The Franco-American company’s two Sonoma County wineries will both require a food purchase to enjoy wine on the properties. Tables will be spaced at least six feet apart and pre-packaged food will be placed on the table and the wine poured (either in flights or glasses) along with pre-wrapped utensils before guests arrive at their table to enable self-service and limit interaction with winery staff. Employees will undergo safety training and daily health checks and wear face coverings at all times; guests must wear them except when sitting at their table enjoying food and wine. Only three people at once will be allowed into the tasting rooms for purchases.