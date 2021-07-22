Napa Valley's Alisa Jacobson is Turning the Tide

“We’d go out to Mendocino, and before sunrise we’d head out to dive for shellfish. She [my grandmother] was right there, too.” Jacobson said. “Even though she had a fear of swimming, at the age of 60 she actually learned to swim.”

Irene was tough yet wise, and her love of the ocean spilled over. On those mornings they’d sit together on the beach, cleaning their catch before grilling it up for breakfast.

“She taught me to be brave and resilient — to be honest, hardworking and never give up,” Jacobson said.

Ever since those days, Jacobson has been drawn back to the ocean. Now, not as a collector of crustaceans, but instead as an avid scuba diver and paddleboard enthusiast.

Hogs to wine

After high school Jacobson headed to UC Davis, where she intended to study animal science. Holding fast to her farming roots, she’d wake before sunrise to help muck the hog stalls at the university’s small farm.

“My friends would tease me and ask why I was doing it,” she said, “but that’s just me. I like to be involved. Besides, to be comfortable and competent in a task it’s important to understand the entire process. If not, how will you know how to tweak something if it goes wrong?”