Napa's Nouveau: Judd's Hill releases the first 2022 wine

The third Thursday of November is well known in the wine world; Beaujolais Nouveau Day has become a world-wide celebration and occasion to taste the new wine, made from Gamay grapes of the Beaujolais sub-region of Burgundy.

In Napa, however, it was a third Tuesday celebration as Judd Finkelstein poured tastes of Judd Hills' just released 2022 NVX Rosé.

"As per tradition," the proprietor of Judd's Hill Winery said, "we have the history of this being the first wine released by a Napa Valley winery from the current vintage year."

Two days before the French international celebration — but always with French inspiration.

France's strictly regulated wine industry allows some wines to be sold in the same year in which it was harvested. These wines, called vin de primeur, tend toward grapes like the Gamay, capable of short fermentation while giving a rich fruity flavor sweetened by residual sugar after being fermented for only a few weeks Beaujolais farmers first celebrated the harvest in the 19th century.

In Napa, Finkelstein and his family and winery staff gathered at Kitchen Door restaurant as he opened the new release from the 2022 harvest in the valley. "Mere weeks ago this wine was grapes," Finkelstein said. "It’s 100% Pinot Noir, fresh, delicious, and meant to be enjoyed in its youth."

The story of the NVX wine is told, poetically, on the label: "A singular moment in time is ethereal. It is fleeting, yet when captured, may emanate beauty, elegance and artistry. This is what Judd and Holly (Finkelstein) experienced when leading a Judd's Hill Wine Club trip to France. While visiting the Musée de l'Orangerie, in Paris, they became entranced by Monet's impressions of a moment's light, color and composition, seized and framed for the enchantment of future generations."

"Our Judd's Hill NVX, too, is the depiction of a moment provided by terroir and fruit, captured by the winemaker's hand. Unlike the great painter's 'Nymphéas,' this bottling is not meant for the ages."

Finkelstein said the winery has been producing the Napa Nouveaux for more than a decade; they make about 30 cases, most of which go to the Wine Club.

The Be Kind Blend

Diners at Kitchen Door, however, can also taste another special Judd's Hill creation, the Be Kind red blend, made of Cab, Merlot and Malbec. It's made for the restaurant, which donates back a portion of sales to Be Kind, a movement to spread and celebrate kindness, started in Napa in 2017 by the Finkelstein daughters, Ruby and Talulah.

They began by distributing "Be Kind" buttons and since then they have distributed more than 30,000 buttons around the world. They have also created the Kindness Kids, a youth-led group that brings together kids in the community to promote compassion and positive actions.

Among their projects, they collect warm coats for those in need, prepare food for the hungry, help with animal rescue efforts, and organize birthday parties for children without homes. They are not affiliated with any political or religious views, just a wish to inspire kindness.

Currently the group is collecting essentials to fill backpacks they will take to homeless shelters. More information is at bekindnapa.com.

An update on the Fink

Judd Finkelstein also took the occasion to share an update on another project, The Fink.

"We've broken ground," he said of the long-awaited cocktail lounge he is creating in the former Silo's Jazz Club space in the Hatt Building on the Napa River.

When Finkelstein announced his plans for The Fink at the beginning of the year, Paul Franson wrote about the renaissance vintner in the Register: "Though he certainly knows the wine business, you can’t keep him in the cellar."

A fan of cocktails, Finkelstein founded Friends of Ardent Mixology (FOAM) in 2004 and since then FOAM has studied and celebrated the cocktail; and he has often expressed his dream of opening a locals-friendly lounge in Napa.

Finkelstein has also studied film-making and made two short films, hosted radio and video shows, and plays the ukulele in his Hawaiian-themed band the Maikai Gents.

After signing a lease on the vacant Silo's in January, Finkelstein went to work on plans to renovate the space with bar designer Danny Gallardo. Napa Valley’s award-winning local barman, Andrew Salazar, joined the team and has been creating new cocktails for the menu, which will also include food.

Finkelstein said they want to honor the heritage of the historic building, once the epicenter of Napa's 19th century river commerce.

While expanding the bar, the Fink will keep Silo's music stage — and the grand piano left by jazz pianist Mike Greensill when Silo’s closed. The word is that Greensill will be playing it at times when the Fink opens.

Finkelstein said they are hoping to be open in spring 2023.

.