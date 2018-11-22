Silver Trident Winery’s Tasting Home now offers works for sale by Sausalito-based artist Craig McAllister.
McAllister is drawn to boats on water as a subject. He estimates he might have 13,000 photographs from around the world. “Like snowflakes, all boats are different,” he says.
McAllister spent years as a fine art photographer and then moved to specializing in capturing boats in water. His work consists of his photographs printed onto Dibond, an aluminum composite.
McAllister’s photographs are available to buy at the Silver Trident Winery Tasting Home at prices from $1,150 to $1,850.
Silver Trident is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 6495 Washington St., Yountville. More information is at silvertridentwinery.com.