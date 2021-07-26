NBA star Josh Hart joins Inglenook wine tasting

NBA star and wine enthusiast Josh Hart will chat with associate winemaker Chris Phelps as they taste Inglenook’s 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Rubicon on Instagram @inglenook1879 on Tuesday, July 27, at 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

Hart, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, likes wines from Bordeaux, and Inglenook has a special connection to the region.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Playing with the LA Lakers earlier in his career sparked Hart’s interest in wine, as former teammate LeBron James often brought classic bottles on road trips.

Since then, Hart has partnered with Wine Access to establish the Diversity in Wine Scholarship, which will sponsor Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) Level 1 certification for 100 people.

Last fall, Hart donated $10,000 to the Napa Valley Community Foundation to aid fire victims. When he was a freshman in high school, he also lost his home to a fire.

Hart writes about his love of wine through an Instagram feed @jhartcellars.

Inglenook, founded in 1879, is the largest contiguous estate on the famed Rutherford Bench in Napa Valley. Associate winemaker Chris Phelps began his career working at Château Petrus in Bordeaux and Inglenook’s director of winemaking, Philippe Bascaules, is also from Bordeaux.