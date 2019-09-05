The Louis M. Martini Winery reopened in March after two years of restoration with new facilities that allow visitors to discover the wines and heritage of the winery with culinary experiences by executive chef Jeffery Russell.
The Heritage Lounge Tasting, $60-$90, explores the terroir of small-lot wines alongside appetizers curated by Chef Jeffrey Russell.
The Martini Park Tasting serves three wines with culinary pairings including wood-fired pizza and spit-roasted meats in the winery’s outdoor oasis ($45) or they can opt for a private Cabana Tasting ($150).
The Underground Cellar tasting is in the 85-year-old barrel cellar. This wine and food pairing features small-lot releases and food pairings including a 5 Dot Ranch beef and citrus-cured arctic char ($250).
Louis M. Martini Winery is at 254 Saint Helena Highway S, St. Helena. For details, call 968-3362 or visit louismartini.com.