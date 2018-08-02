Newton Vineyard is offering a new immersive exploration of the winery starting in August.
Newton’s history began in 1977 when Peter and Su Hua established the hillside estate before most Napa winemakers understood the potential of mountain-grown fruit.
Designed to blend into the mountainside, the winery includes rose gardens, a pagoda, an Asian red gate, lanterns, an English phone booth and French gardens.
The new tours will offer visitors a chance to experience the Newton estate with a one-of-a-kind tasting experience included.
The Newton Vineyard Exploration uses a utility vehicle to travel to the top of the property for views of Napa Valley and a wine tasting among the Cabernet Sauvignon vines, growing at 1,600 feet above the valley floor. Each tasting menu can be customized at a cost of $250 per person.
The Newton Discovery Tour tours the garden, followed by a visit to the underground barrel caves. The tour includes a tasting of Newton's unfiltered wines at a cost of $75 per person.
The Single Vineyard Immersion explores expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon through the terroir of Spring Mountain, Yountville and Mt. Veeder. A stroll through the gardens and underground wine caves is included with a seated tasting highlight the single-vineyard range at a cost of $125 per person.
More information is at newtonvineyard.com.