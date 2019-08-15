Signorello Estate, a family-owned winery dating to 1977, has two new ways to savor Signorello wines. The Al Fresco Estate Experiences and Golden Hour Tastings run through Oct. 31.
Both experiences begin with a driving tour of Signorello’s estate vineyard that ends at the top of the property for seated, hosted tastings.
Al Fresco Estate Experiences feature five Signorello Estate wines paired with local cheeses and are offered Thursday through Monday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for $65 per person. Sunscreen and sunglasses are recommended.
Golden Hour Tastings offer a twist on happy hour, Napa-style. After the vineyard driving tour, the tasting features six Signorello Estate wines, including three from magnum, the 2011 Hope’s Chardonnay, the 2012 Padrone and the 2014 Padrone, which are paired with small bites. Golden Hour Tastings are offered Thursday through Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for $125 per person.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 707-255-5990.