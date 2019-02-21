Heitz Cellar has appointed Carlton McCoy, Jr., MS as president and CEO.
A high school culinary arts program led McCoy to a full scholarship at the Culinary Institute of America, where he discovered that wine and service were his true passion. Prior to joining The Little Nell, McCoy honed his skills at Thomas Keller’s Per Se, Marcus Samuelsson’s Aquavit, Tom Colicchio’s Craft Steak in New York and Eric Zeibold’s CityZen at The Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a great honor to be steward of such an iconic, historical brand, known around the world,” McCoy said. McCoy comes to Heitz Cellar from The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado, where he joined the team in 2010. Earning his Master Sommelier title in 2013 at the age of 28, McCoy was promoted to wine director in 2013, overseeing a staff of 150 and The Little Nell’s 20,000-bottle wine cellar.
To McCoy, Heitz Cellar represents a particular style of Napa wines that speak to an earlier era in California winemaking. His vision will highlight the winery’s consistent focus on remaining true to its elegant, pure style.
“There has to be reverence when it comes to these older brands that create the greatest wines in the country,” he said. “It is fortunate that the Heitz family believed in that style and didn’t change it over the years. It makes the wines the unique experience that they are.”
As a Master Sommelier, McCoy is well versed in the fine wines of the world and is also attuned to recognizing the icons closer to home. “As Americans, we have to look at wines like Heitz as national treasures,” he said. “We go all over the world looking for other wines when we have this incredible legacy right here at home.”
Founded in 1961, Heitz Cellar helped shape the history of Napa Valley winemaking. Pioneering vintner Joe Heitz ushered in Napa’s modern era with his wines, including Napa Valley’s first vineyard-designated Cabernet Sauvignon, the renowned Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard. In 2018, the Heitz family sold their winery to the Lawrence family.