The Marley family has teamed up with Napa Valley-based winemakers Ca’Momi for their first wine release, Marley Rainbow Country White Wine.
The wine will support the efforts of Farm Up Jamaica, a non-profit formed to assist Jamaican farmers in the cultivation of organic food. Farm Up Jamaica provides assistance to farmers in need of land preparation, the use of farming equipment, organic seeds, organic fertilizers and treatments, technical support, training and more. Learn more at farmupjamaica.org.
Marley 'Rainbow’ Country White Wine is a blended Napa Valley wine, consisting of approximately 60 percent Chardonnay and 40 percent Sauvignon Blanc.
The limited-edition Marley Rainbow Country White Wine is being sold at shop.camomiwinery.com/Shop/Marley for $18.