New tariffs on European imports deliver another blow to restaurants

The U.S. Trade Representative recently announced an expansion of tariffs on European wines, food and spirits, effectively delivering what could be a fatal blow to restaurants who are already struggling to keep their lights on during pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.
The first round of tariffs implemented in 2019 on certain wines, foods and spirits from France, Germany, the U.K. and Spain was the Trump administration’s response to longstanding E.U. subsidies made to French aircraft company Airbus, putting Boeing at a disadvantage.
This latest retaliation, which places tariffs on Cognac and Armagnac and expands the 25 percent tariff to include wines from France and Germany at 14 percent alcohol and above, was announced with little warning and went into effect on Jan. 12. The tariffs even apply to purchases made prior to Dec. 31 that have not yet reached the U.S., leaving businesses with an unexpected and expensive tab.
But there is hope. President-elect Joe Biden could reverse the tariffs with a simple swipe of his pen. Biden wouldn’t even need to work with Congress and could do so with an executive order.
“It’s one of the easiest and quickest things he can do to bring immediate relief to a huge amount of businesses throughout the U.S,” said Ben Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance, who did not mince words when calling the U.S. Trade Representative’s sudden implementation of these latest tariffs as “callous” and “thoughtless” with “little regard for the damage tariffs do to U.S. businesses.”
A group of wine and food industry professionals called The Coalition to Stop Restaurant Tariffs is pushing hard for the removal of the tariffs on the Biden administration’s first day in office. The group is leaning on notable chefs and restaurant owners, including Thomas Keller, to plead their case and gain sympathy for their cause. A letter to Biden has been signed by more than 2,000 restaurants from all 50 states.
What was meant to punish the European Union is instead significantly hurting domestic businesses. Restaurants, especially, are taking a direct hit, for wine sales are the highest profit margin sales for full-service restaurants, providing a 2.5 times markup and 60 percent gross margins.
European wines specifically bring much higher margins than domestic wines and data from Wine Analytics shows that U.S. companies make $4.52 for every dollar of imported wine purchased. Between January-May 2020, U.S. businesses reportedly lost more than $1.7 million due to the drop in imports.
“I think there’s a broad understanding that wine mark-ups at restaurants are higher than retail, but it’s not a luxury. It’s a requirement,” said Aneff. “The restaurant business is incredibly difficult. They have loads of overhead and the reality is, they often don’t make much or any profit at all on the food they serve. In order for a restaurant to be profitable, they absolutely require the capacity to make money on wines from the E.U.”
Napa Valley restaurants that carry a substantial European selection on their wine lists are feeling the effects. Both executive chef Ken Frank of La Toque and Matt Stamp, co-owner of Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant & Merchant, said they’ve found it increasingly difficult and more expensive to get certain bottles from importers.
“We have seen wine prices from importers rise,” said Stamp. “At the top end, this has made already-unaffordable wines like high-end Burgundy even more unaffordable. We saw a 40 percent increase on one blue-chip Burgundy from the previous vintage. On our retail shelf, we specialize in handpicked international selections at $20-$35 a bottle. The tariffs and subsequent price hikes have really made us get creative as some of our favorites were suddenly and noticeably pricier.”
While the elimination of the tariffs won’t provide restaurants with the immediate financial relief they need to survive the pandemic, it will throw them a lifeline.
“There’s a reality that restaurants are approaching the most difficult winter in their lifetimes and the single most important profit for restaurants is wines from the E.U.,” said Aneff. “It seems like a terrible idea to make it more difficult for restaurants already reeling from the pandemic.”
The U.S. wine industry has been strongly vocal about these tariffs since they were first imposed in 2019 because they see it as a dangerous ripple effect. The Wine Institute, for example, recently made a second public call for the elimination of wine tariffs in disputes unrelated to wine.
“On the surface, most tariffs appear to have the imposing country’s best interest in mind, but when you think about the larger ecosystem of the wine industry, these tariffs are impacting all of our customers — from the individual state by state wine distributors, to the restaurants and the retailers who are purchasing the wines, and finally to the end consumer,” said Dan Petroski, founder of a small Napa wine brand, Massican Winery.
“If certain European wines are removed from the pipeline or are taxed at a level that causes a cash crunch on any facet of the sales chain, it inevitably will break.”
Ted Wynot, president and CEO of The Sorting Table, a wine import, marketing and distribution company based in Napa, said the tariffs have resulted in a huge expense for the company.
“We spent more on tariffs than we did on sampling our own wine, and that’s traditionally one of the biggest expenses for a wine importer,” he said, adding that they even had to terminate a position because of them.
The increased price of wine then trickles down to the distributors, who according to Wynot, usually get at least half of their revenue from imported wines. But with higher price points, sales slow and they lose cash flow, which in turn, limits the opportunities of U.S. wine brands to reach new markets. To put it simply, distributors will be less likely to take risks on domestic brands if the import side of their business is suddenly bringing in less.
“If my California distributor has to pay a larger out-of-pocket amount of cash upfront to inbound French wine, they are going to have to cut expenses or extend payment terms somewhere else down the line,” said Petroski. “It is really about the healthy ecosystem of the entire industry where all our partners in wine distribution and sales are capable of maintaining their business and not closing their doors.”
While the task of reversing the tariffs would be easy for Biden, the coalition is also competing with many other pressing issues, attempting to get their voices heard above all of the noise, which includes the pandemic, the Capitol siege, and the fact that the administration is busy staffing up. Frank’s confident, calling it a “no brainer,” but if Biden doesn’t act on the tariffs during his first days in office, the issue isn’t scheduled to be re-assessed until this fall. Many restaurants are unlikely to survive until then.
“The restaurant industry needs Covid relief, of course,” said Petroski, “but scrapping Trump’s tariffs on wine and food imports seems like an easy lift for President-elect Joe Biden.”
Those looking to help the coalition with their mission can send a message to their senators and US representative at stoprestauranttariffs.com.
Napa County representative Congressmen Mike Thompson said that he’ll be doing his part to make sure the reversal happens, preventing further damage.
“Businesses in our district and across our nation have been hit hard the last few years, both by the Coronavirus and by the strained international trade landscape that has led to disputes and tariffs,” Thompson said in an email.
“I’ve heard from many local restaurants and the wine community about concerns that new tariffs would have on their future and that is why I led a letter with 107 members of Congress last year in opposition to including wine on retaliatory tariff lists.
“As a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee and former member of the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement working group, I will encourage the incoming Biden Administration to reengage with our allies to resolve this trade dispute in a fair way. We must ensure that retaliatory tariffs are not harmful to the American economy they are meant to support.”
