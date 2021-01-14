New tariffs on European imports deliver another blow to restaurants

“On the surface, most tariffs appear to have the imposing country’s best interest in mind, but when you think about the larger ecosystem of the wine industry, these tariffs are impacting all of our customers — from the individual state by state wine distributors, to the restaurants and the retailers who are purchasing the wines, and finally to the end consumer,” said Dan Petroski, founder of a small Napa wine brand, Massican Winery.

“If certain European wines are removed from the pipeline or are taxed at a level that causes a cash crunch on any facet of the sales chain, it inevitably will break.”

Ted Wynot, president and CEO of The Sorting Table, a wine import, marketing and distribution company based in Napa, said the tariffs have resulted in a huge expense for the company.

“We spent more on tariffs than we did on sampling our own wine, and that’s traditionally one of the biggest expenses for a wine importer,” he said, adding that they even had to terminate a position because of them.