Frank Family Vineyards is offering a new reserve experience at its tasting room at 1091 Larkmead Lane in Calistoga.
“The Wines of Winston Hill,” delves into the history of Frank Family Vineyards through the wines produced from this Rutherford hillside site, which was purchased by Rich Frank in 1991.
“As soon as I bought the property, my phone started ringing off the hook with requests to buy fruit. I knew we had something special from the beginning,” Frank said.
The experience is offered in Frank Family’s newly redesigned tasting room and features Reserve Sangiovese ($70), Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($95), Winston Hill ($150), Patriarch ($225) and Owner’s Blend from magnum ($400).
Offered Wednesday through Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the tasting is $60 per person and $20 per person for wine club members.
Winston Hill, located on on the east side of the Napa Valley along the Vaca Mountain range in the Rutherford appellation, is home to approximately 35 acres of planted vines.
More information is at frankfamilyvineyards.com.