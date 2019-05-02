Trefethen Family Vineyards is offering a new tasting experiences this year, running through harvest.
Legacy tasting, from late spring through harvest 2019. The by-appointment-only tastings will be hosted by Lorenzo Trefethen and will showcase Trefethen’s smallest production wines alongside seasonal pairings from winery chef Chris Kennedy Aken.
Guests will be welcomed with a taste of Trefethen’s 2018 Dry Riesling and a walk through the recently restored historic winery, which dates to the 19th century.
Next is a tour of the family’s eco-friendly cart of the vineyard, including a stop at Katie’s Acre, named after Lorenzo and Hailey Trefethen’s grandmother and the source of Harmony Chardonnay.
After the tour is a seated tasting in the villa, a former family home. It includes the inaugural 2016 vintage of The Cowgirl and The Pilot Merlot, a tribute to the winery’s founders, and the 2014 HāLo, a Cabernet Sauvignon sourced entirely from their Hillspring vineyard. Food pairings include gougères of fresh goat cheese mousse with tarragon and toasted hazelnuts and A5 Wagyu beef “lollipops” with Trefethen bread sticks, wild arugula and black pepper crème.
Legacy Tastings are offered for four people at $175 per person by prior appointment only and can be arranged by calling the winery at 866-895-7696.
The B2B—Barrel To Bottle tasting and lunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
Join Trefethen’s winemaker Bryan Kays for an educational tasting focused on the blending process for their red wines including 2018 barrel samples of different Bordeaux varieties and some trial blends. After the seated tasting in the Villa, lunch is served under the arbor of the Villetta Patio where winery chef Chris Kennedy Aken will share delicacies from the winery’s estate garden.
The cost is $200 per person, $175 for wine club members. For reservations, call Patti, Debby or Katie 866-895-7696, or at visitus@trefethen.com.
The Trefethen Harvest Boot Camp is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Trefethen’s annual hands-on harvest experience begins in the morning with an in-depth vineyard tour and the opportunity to try your hand at picking grapes. Follow the freshly harvested grapes to the winery and learn about Trefethen’s winemaking practices as the grapes start the journey to becoming wine. Sample future vintages before they have been bottled. Includes an al fresco lunch with Trefethen wines under the canopy of the ancient walnut tree in Katie’s Acre.
The cost is $200 per person, $175 for wine club members. For reservations, contact Patti, Debby or Katie 866-895-7696, or at visitus@trefethen.com.