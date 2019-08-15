Acumen Napa Valley has appointed Mark Castaldi to the role of estate director and CFO. With a dual background in finance and operations, Castaldi will oversee all areas of operations at Acumen.
Castaldi will be joined in his efforts by Diana Schweiger, who will guide sales and marketing for Acumen, including its direct-to-consumer, wine club and hospitality programs.
In more than two decades of experience, Castaldi has served as the general manager for Jackson Family Wines, vice president and general manager for Estancia Wines, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Schug Carneros Estate Winery, general manager for Sonoma Wine Company, and most recently, vice president of production and winemaking for Precept Wine.
Castaldi also has named Diana Schweiger Acumen’s sales and marketing director. Schweiger comes to Acumen from Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery where she was the national sales manager. Schweiger has also worked at Heublein, Paterno and Southcorp, and was the vice president of sales at her family’s Schweiger Vineyards on Spring Mountain for more than a decade.
With two organic and sustainably certified estate vineyards on Napa Valley’s Atlas Peak, Acumen produces a small portfolio of mountain-grown wines, with a focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.