The festive night includes dinner prepared by chef Ken Frank and his team from his Michelin star restaurant, La Toque, wines from the Mexican American Vintners Association (MAVA), a silent auction, dancing and the opportunity to win a wine locker.

But the gala has a serious purpose as well: It's the first fundraiser for the Fair Housing Napa Valley, a nonprofit that provides housing services for the residents of Napa County.

The need for help, especially bi-lingual services, is great and growing, said Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley. Zatarain came to Napa after a national career devoted to helping the most vulnerable members of society with help for housing issues that includes providing information, counseling and advocacy.

The group works to help both tenants and landlords understand their rights, Zatarain said, in addition to addressing complaints of housing discrimination or other illegal practices.

Napa Valley housing market, affected by the pandemic and wildfires, has created challenges that have led to increased need for help from Fair Housing, particularly for low-income tenants, many of whom work in the agriculture and hospitality industries that form the foundation of Napa's economy, Zatarain said.

According to Fair Housing Napa Valley data:

— more than 80% of all tenants assisted by FHNV qualify as “low-income”

— 56% Latinx residents represent the majority of all FHNV clients

— More than a third of all clients have a disability

— Another third live in a household with children, who account for nearly 30% of all the people they serve

In addition, he noted 21% of all clients served since March 1, 2020 have reported significant housing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For these residents, housing is their greatest single financial need," he said. "Our agency is the voice of fair housing in Napa County."

Enter the Catrinas

Although many attribute the modern-day image of La Catrina to the artist José Guadalupe Posada, who modernized her with a new fashionable look in 1910, the roots of catrina run deeper. According to National Geographic, La Catrina is the Aztec figure Mictecacihuatl, the death goddess of Chicunamictlan, whose role was to watch over the bones of the dead.

Posada was a political cartoonist, who drew skeletons to remind people that no matter how wealthy or how poor you are, you all face the same fate. The artist Diego Rivera, also portrayed La Catrina in a mural that can be seen in the Diego Rivera Mural Museum in Mexico City.

According to the website, dayofthedead.holiday/traditions/who-is-la-catrina/, "there is no mistaking her identity, La Catrina is 100% Mexican. She is a strong visual image depicting how the Mexican people see death and the afterlife.

"Mexico is very unique in their views of this fact of life and prefers to take it good-humoredly and passionately. That is not to say that they don’t grieve and miss a loved one who passes away. What it means is that they choose to celebrate the life and memories the person created while they were with them instead of indulging in the fact that they are gone forever."

Noche de Catrinas

Congressman Mike Thompson is serving as honorary co-chairman for the new Noche de Catrinas. Co-chairwomen are Fair Housing board member Maria Cisneros and Teresa Foster, who recently retired after a 30-year career as an immigration consultant in Napa.

Foster is now devoting her time and experience to serving as a community activist for Napa's Latinix population, "working to bring inclusivity to our Latinx community in the Napa Valley," she said.

She has launched a Spanish-speaking television show, "Charlando con Teresa Foster," which is broadcast throughout California. For a recent episode, she had experts transform her with the Catrina make-up and costume to promote the gala and inspire guests to try it "if you dare."

Otherwise the suggested attire is "cocktail" for Noche de Catrinas, which starts at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour and special viewing of participants in a “Las Catrinas” contest; winners will be in a 2023 calendar, Foster said.

"At 6 p.m. we will move inside where we will enjoy a delicious meal, wine, dancing, a fund-a-need and silent auction for the beautiful watercolor of the 'Catrina,' painted by Carol Leonti."

“We have such a unique and supportive community here in Napa County," Cisneros said. "Our supporters and many of our Napa residents work in this community, and they want to stay in the place they call home. This event will give us the means to continue providing services.”