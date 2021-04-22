Nova Cadamatre: The busy life of a bi-coastal winemaker

When she is not making wine, Cadamatre writes and teaches. She is writing a yearlong blog series for the Wine Scholars Guild that began in January 2021. She recently published her first article for GuildSomm. She also teaches Wine & Spirit Education Trust classes for the Napa Valley Wine Academy and coursework for the Institute of Masters of Wine to assist students in earning the designation.

If that were not enough, there is her day-to-day, which has been quite the balancing act this past year during the pandemic. Instead of taking things one day at a time, Cadamatre said she takes them one hour at a time.

She and Brian divide their workday parental responsibilities by comparing their calendars. Cadamatre’s day begins early. “I usually get up at 6 a.m. and check emails. I’ll schedule East Coast calls at this time if needed for Trestle Thirty One. By 6:45 a.m., I’ve gotten the kids up and am working on getting myself and everyone else ready for the day. I drop my youngest off at daycare at 8 a.m. and then am off to my full-time job either at my office at the winery or from home depending on what is going on. My oldest has been Zoom schooling during the pandemic. Luckily, Brian has been able to work from home full time to manage that.”