A Los Viñateros Bravos “Volcanico,” Pais, Itata, Chile 2016 $21
Straight outta the coastal range of southern Chile, Leonardo Erazo’s “Volcanico” spans the centuries: it’s the product of vines that range from 150-300 years old. The variety is Pais, which is known as Mission in California—the first wine grape planted on the West Coast more than 200 years ago. In Chile, País (alongside other Spanish vines) was left behind in favor of French varieties after independence in the 1820s, but it is slowly being rediscovered. Leo is well known for País and his minimalistic approach to wine making to allow for the wisdom of these very old vineyard to speak through the wine. Check out a piece of viticultural heritage for only $21 on the Compline shelf.