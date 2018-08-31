Straight outta Franken comes this funny-shaped bottle and mineral, suave wine: Michael Fröhlich’s “Erserndorfer Lump” Silvaner 2016! A mouthful to say from an unfortunately named vineyard site (Lump), this is, nonetheless, a delicious, light-bodied white reminiscent of Grüner Veltliner. The wine hails from the grape’s spiritual homeland in Germany, where records of its cultivation date back to the 1600s. About that bottle shape? It’s called a bocksbeutel. (You’ll have to come in and ask us if you want to know what that refers to...)
Off the Pedestal, onto the Table: Compline Wine of the Week
