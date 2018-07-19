From the windswept caldera of Santorini Island comes this indigenous white variety, Assyrtiko. It’s grown in wreath-shaped vines, trained without trellises, hugging the black volcanic earth.
Argyros produces an excellent example of the variety, known for its piercing acidity and intense salinity. It’s a powerful and fierce white wine, disguised in a beach bod.
Assyrtiko plays well with grilled fish and cleans up braised lamb and richer meat dishes. Pop it now or age it for 3-4 years and watch it grow up.
The Argyros Santorini 2016 is $30 at Compline.
Compline is at 1300 First St., Napa. complinewine.com.
Ryan Stetins and Matt Stamp are the owners of Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant in Napa. Once a week they provide a wine suggestion from their inventory to encourage new adventures in wine tasting.