One Attitude-Adjusting Day In the Napa Valley: 2021

There is an exciting pulse in the Napa Valley again, created by the collective chatter of people walking about the commercial streets; the clanging of silverware against plates from the numerous outdoor eating venues; and the sound of music streaming intermittently from winery tasting rooms and shops.
For wine and food lovers, being able to savor wines, sights and bites against the backdrop of Napa Valley again, or even as a first time, post-vaccine promise made true, can help transform our pandemic-bedraggled selves into something a bit more wine country-bedazzled.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
And it need only take one day. Not a mad dash around the valley, trying to fit in five tasting appointments, stressing ourselves out needlessly. But a refined number of attitude-adjusting hours that let us relish in something we love.
If you had just one day in Napa Valley, there are hundreds of options, but these visits put a group of three of us in a thankful, and even joyful, frame of mind.
A sparkling start was in order, and we set out for Domaine Chandon in Yountville, having pre-arranged a 10:30 a.mm appointment. No one can fend off the attitude-transforming entrance to Chandon’s sprawling property. A walking bridge takes you across lily ponds and the exquisite gardens that lead to the winery’s grand entrance. Already, we felt a lightness of being.
Domaine Chandon’s re-opening focuses on tailored experiences for its visitors, and the choices spill off their website like an oasis sighting to a desert wanderer. Each option has you mumbling, ‘Yes, yes’ as you scroll through the list: sparkling tasting flight, picnic on the lawn, garden cabana, and more.
A sparkling flight of Etoile wines was our pick of the day, and we were seated on the sun-splashed terrace. Our Chandon ambassador and senior wine educator, Aaron, came and conquered the table with masterful stories, fun facts, and of course, Chandon’s brilliant sparkling wines.
I half expected him to drop a mike at the end of our time together, so spectacular was the visit. Ask Aaron a question and he has the answers, but he may also return a few minutes later with a prop to help visually explain any given concept you were discussing.
Don’t ask me for a favorite wine in the Etoile line-up; I’ll twist myself up into a pretzel comparing the rich, complex 2011 Tête de Cuvée from the vibrantly fruity Etoile Rosé and the toasty apple-crisp-deliciousness of the Etoile Brut.
But some inside advice: Don’t leave without seeing if you can taste a new offering at the winery. Chandon is rolling out collaborative wines among the Chandon family of wineries, and the winemakers span the globe from Argentina, to Brazil, India, and China, not to mention the mother ship in Champagne, France-Moët et Chandon. Aaron wasn’t kidding when he stated, “The sun never sets on Chandon.”
While the traditions of France are respected, the company is celebrating the freedom of expression in the family’s various communities around the globe with these collaborations.
The first comes out of Argentina: the Garden Spritz: a rosé sparkling drink. This spritzer melds sparkling wine made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Semillon with fresh oranges, orange peels and a unique collection of other botanicals to add an enticing bite of bitters to the drink. (No artificial flavors or colorants are added!) The heady aromas include herbs, spices, ginger, nutmeg, rose, white blossoms and orange peels.
On to lunch
And now, it’s time for lunch. Leaving Yountville just before noon provides plenty of time to inch up Highway 29 to the town of St. Helena. We knew we would be in good hands with Longmeadow Ranch’s numerous offerings. The locals-adored restaurant, Farmstead, sits on the property.
If you have time before any pre-made lunch reservation (highly recommended if you are looking for a full-service experience), the Long Meadow Ranch tasting room just steps away. But hidden around the corner from the tasting room is a little pièce de resistance, if you happen to be visiting Monday through Friday: the Garden Lounge & Café (open until 2 p.m. during the week) serving a few lunch bites, coffee and wines by the glass. The Grilled Cheese & Ham is crave-inducing; don’t order it lightly if you can’t return any time soon.
The Café is also open on weekends but just until 11 a.m. for coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches.
Linger amongst the trellised vines and scattered chairs and tables in the Garden Lounge area right next to the Café and take in the sunshine and greenery around. This is where you can either hit pause for a while, or go explore the shop, which is part of the winery tasting room.
A potato chip extravaganza
Either way, with your lunch now in the rearview mirror, it’s time for an afternoon adventure. For us, we could not resist the Potato Chip Extravaganza at Silver Trident in Yountville. Make a reservation; ours was for 2 p.m.
SO, why wine and potato chips? One of the co-owners of Silver Trident had been inspired, mid-flight, during some earlier travel as he sat back and enjoyed a glass of wine with the airline’s provided potato chips. He was struck by the combination and followed up his trip with a challenge to his winery team: Taste as many potato chip brands as you can and find the best pairings with Silver Trident wines. The result is complete and utter tasty fun, especially given the supreme wines crafted by winemaker Kari Auringer, and great tasting descriptions offered by hospitality manager, Beth Bowlin, and general manager Shane Soldinger.
Here’s a little taste of what to expect:
A Rosé of Pinot Noir (2018), called Apollo’s Folly, teams up this wine’s fresh red-berried and crush-stoned flavors with Zapp’s Cajun Crawtaters potato chips. The rosé has enough richness, intensity and flavor to match those in the crispy spuds, yet also provides a fresh respite between bites of the chips.
Silver Trident Sauvignon Blanc, called Symphony no. 9 (2019) has fresh lemon and lime zest, peach, and mango fruitiness, yet it’s the hint of spring grass that creates a bridge to the chives in the Sour Cream & Chive potato chip pairing that comes next. Such a delicious pairing, the wine, and the chips disappeared within minutes.
The Russian River Pinot Noir, Ben Dictator (2018) initially appears to be confounding when paired with Cajun Dill potato chips, yet the brightness of the chip, as Beth Bowlin explained, reflects Pinot Noir’s structured acidity. It was a favorite of the tasting for some.
Next up you’re playing with fire, pairing Playing With Fire Red Blend with Zapp’s Voodoo chips, showcasing a fun contrast between the wine’s big, rich red fruits and the voodoo chip’s turmeric and paprika-spiced crisps. It’s a whirl of rich fruits, spice, and herbs. The kicker? The chips have plenty of vinegar, and while you may have been taught not to pair wine with vinegar, the brightness in these chips brings out the freshness in the wine. It totally works!
Last but not least, the Twenty Seven Fathoms Cabernet Sauvignon (2016) is paired with a Kollar bittersweet chocolate-dipped chip. The palate delights, joining flavors of dark herb and dark fruit with vibrant fresh tobacco and spice.
You can then walk off your rapid-fire rotation of sip-and-potato crunch by strolling along Washington Street. You can wander into JCB Village with its numerous upscale shops or meander into any number of art galleries and other tasting rooms dotting the way. But whatever you do thereafter, I guarantee that you’ll have an extra zip in your step from just this one day in Napa Valley.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.