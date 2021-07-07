One Attitude-Adjusting Day In the Napa Valley: 2021

Domaine Chandon’s re-opening focuses on tailored experiences for its visitors, and the choices spill off their website like an oasis sighting to a desert wanderer. Each option has you mumbling, ‘Yes, yes’ as you scroll through the list: sparkling tasting flight, picnic on the lawn, garden cabana, and more.

A sparkling flight of Etoile wines was our pick of the day, and we were seated on the sun-splashed terrace. Our Chandon ambassador and senior wine educator, Aaron, came and conquered the table with masterful stories, fun facts, and of course, Chandon’s brilliant sparkling wines.

I half expected him to drop a mike at the end of our time together, so spectacular was the visit. Ask Aaron a question and he has the answers, but he may also return a few minutes later with a prop to help visually explain any given concept you were discussing.

Don’t ask me for a favorite wine in the Etoile line-up; I’ll twist myself up into a pretzel comparing the rich, complex 2011 Tête de Cuvée from the vibrantly fruity Etoile Rosé and the toasty apple-crisp-deliciousness of the Etoile Brut.