Opus One announces a new CEO

Opus One Winery has appointed Christopher Lynch as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 22.
Lynch succeeds David Pearson, who drove the impressive success of Opus One since 2004.
Lynch brings more than 30 years of global wine industry experience to this role, having served in a variety of leadership roles for wine companies including E. & J. Gallo, LVMH’s Chandon Estates, Pernod Ricard, Beam Wine Estates and Terlato Wine Group. He brings extensive expertise in marketing, commercial operations, strategic planning, business development, hospitality and general management. Lynch, who has lived in the United States, France, New Zealand, and Australia, also brings a deep understanding of global wine markets.
“I first developed a passion for wine while living and playing professional basketball in France in the early stages of my career,” said Lynch. “From its very inception, I’ve looked up to Opus One as the pinnacle of luxury wine. I’m honored to be selected as the next CEO for this iconic wine brand.”
Opus One was launched in 1979 as a collaboration between Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi that merged old and new world wine styles by creating a single Bordeaux style blend, based on Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. In 2004, Constellation Brands acquired Robert Mondavi Winery and entered a 50/50 joint venture with Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A., becoming co-owner of the Opus One Winery.
“I sincerely believe that truly great wines are one of the last privileges of our time. From the outset, Opus One has been built on the values that have forged the reputation and success of top wines around the world, namely scarcity, elegance, rigor, and excellence. I am entirely confident that Chris Lynch, with his experience, his know-how and his vast knowledge of the fine wine world, will uphold those values and continue to drive Opus One’s success in the years to come,” said Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Opus One board member and chairman & CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A.
