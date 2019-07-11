The CIA at Copia at Copia will host Masters of Petite, a Petite Sirah panel, tasting and walk-around reception, from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 14.
Petite Sirah trending in popularity among winemakers and consumers.
P.S. I Love You, a non-profit organization that promotes Petite Sirah presents this event, which includes a tasting of Petite Sirah styles from 20 California producers.
The panel includes George Urquiola of Robert Biale Vineyards, Stephanie Douglas of Aratas Wine, Randle Johnson of The Hess Collection and Artezin Wines, Julie Johnson of Tres Sabores Winery and Miro Tcholakov of Miro Cellars and Trentadue Winery.
Participating wineries include Aratas Wine Napa Valley, Artezin Wines, Aix Sponsa Cellar, Ballentine Vineyards, Berryessa Gap Vineyards, Denier-Handal Wines, Merisi Wines, Michael-David Winery, Miro Cellars, Quixote Winery, Robert Biale Vineyards, Stanton Vineyards, Tenbrink Vineyards and Winery, Theopolis Vineyards, Three Clicks Wines, Trentadue Winery, Tres Sabores Winery and Vezer Family Vineyard.
Tickets are $65 at ciaatcopia.com. The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa. For details, call 967-2500.