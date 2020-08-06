'Pawlooza in Place' raises more than $1 million at online event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WineaPAWlooza 2020, "Pawlooza in Place," raised more than $1 million at their first virtual and live auction held on July 25.

The proceeds benefit Jameson Humane, formally known as Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch).

More than 500 people tuned in from across the U.S. and around the world, including Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Norway for the two-hour live event, produced by Jason and Christina Wise of SOMM TV and SOMM, merging the excitement of a live auction with pre-recorded content from more than 50 vintners and sponsors who donated their time, rare wines, and one-of-a-kind lots.

Hosted by auctioneer Fritz Hatton and Master of Wine Vanessa Conlin, the 2020 auction was the first time Jameson Humane had held a virtual auction, and

The top five auction lots were:

1. Lot 8: From the Founder’s Cellar: Screaming Eagle 3X3, donated by Screaming Eagle founder Jeannie Phillips

2. Lot 12: Custom Barrel of Rutherford Royalty, donated by Andy Beckstoffer and Helen Keplinger

3. Lot 10: Two Wild and Crazy Guys: Do the Laundry with Andy and Tor, donated by Andy Beckstoffer and Tor Kenward