'Pawlooza in Place' raises more than $1 million at online event

WineaPAWlooza 2020, "Pawlooza in Place," raised more than $1 million at their first virtual and live auction held on July 25.
The proceeds benefit Jameson Humane, formally known as Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch).
More than 500 people tuned in from across the U.S. and around the world, including Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Norway for the two-hour live event, produced by Jason and Christina Wise of SOMM TV and SOMM, merging the excitement of a live auction with pre-recorded content from more than 50 vintners and sponsors who donated their time, rare wines, and one-of-a-kind lots.
Hosted by auctioneer Fritz Hatton and Master of Wine Vanessa Conlin, the 2020 auction was the first time Jameson Humane had held a virtual auction, and
The top five auction lots were:
1. Lot 8: From the Founder’s Cellar: Screaming Eagle 3X3, donated by Screaming Eagle founder Jeannie Phillips
2. Lot 12: Custom Barrel of Rutherford Royalty, donated by Andy Beckstoffer and Helen Keplinger
3. Lot 10: Two Wild and Crazy Guys: Do the Laundry with Andy and Tor, donated by Andy Beckstoffer and Tor Kenward
4. Lot 6: The Bounty of Beckstoffer: From the Vintners’ Cellars, donated by Alejandro Bulgheroni, Alpha Omega, Arrow & Branch, Boich Family Cellar, Carte Blanche, Carter Cellars, Fait-Main Wines, Karl Lawrence, Macauley, Morlet Family Vineyards, Myriad Cellars, Purlieu, TOR and Vice Versa
5. Lot 1: Keep it 100 with Schrader Cellars Old Sparky, donated by Thomas Rivers Brown, Carol Schrader, and Dean and Laurie Gray and Steve Nordhoff
“From the beginning, we knew this year’s WineaPAWlooza was going to be different," Jameson and WineaPAWlooza co-founder Monica Stevens said. "The richness of the event was about the generosity and collaboration of our vintners and community, coupled with the spectacular support of our donors and the entire team at SOMM TV, without whom, the event would not have been possible.
"The response reaffirmed our belief that the community understands how important our mission is. We help raise awareness, educate, and respond to needs when a disaster strikes; the community supports us — together we save animals lives and make world a better place.”
