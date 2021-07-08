Pedroncelli's storyteller, Julie St. John and the Vino in my Dino

She attended Santa Rosa Junior College where she was involved in costuming for the theater arts program. She attended Dominican College (now Dominican University) in Marin County for her second two years of college, earning an English degree with a writing emphasis.

After she turned 21, she began helping at the winery hosting tastings, but moved to the East Bay, to El Cerrito, planning to pursue UC Berkeley’s publishing certificate to become an editor.

When one of her sisters married and was expecting her first child, St. John returned on weekends to assist at the winery. One day her father asked if she were going to return home and told her there was a role for her at the winery.

Missing Sonoma County, she returned to work in the winery’s tasting room. She took night classes in viticulture and wine at the junior college, which became her wine industry network along with the Russian River Wine Road (now called the Wine Road). Shortly thereafter, she met her future husband, Ed St. John. They have been married for more than 30 years. He is vice president of marketing and sales at Pedroncelli.

Her love of writing led to her becoming Pedroncelli’s winery wordsmith. She writes and edits the winery’s weekly newsletters and blog, which focus on Pedroncelli’s family, history, vineyards, winery and the kitchen.