Provenance Vineyards in Rutherford, Napa Valley winemaker held a party on Sunday as it introduced its new mural created by San Francisco artist Heather Day.
Visible from Highway 29, the earth-toned mural is spread over the northern end of the winery building and extends around the corner.
The winery has renovated its outdoor patio near the mural with a new pergola, fountain and furniture inviting guests to relax out side as they taste Provenance wines. In conjunction with the new arts project they have begun a Rent-A-Picnic” experience in partnership with Creativity Explored, a San Francisco arts nonprofit for artists with developmental disabilities.
Bring your picnic to Provenance and purchase a picnic tote that includes a cheese board, cheese knives and GoVino glasses. The cost is $50, of which 25 percent will be donated to Creativity Explored.
Day, an abstract artist, said she was inspired by soft colors of the Napa landscape and the fact that every time she visited the valley, the sky was blue.
“On my first visit to Provenance Vineyards, I was immediately taken in by the beauty of the Napa Valley landscape and I wanted to honor those elements in the mural design,” she said. “There’s an incredible peace and tranquility here, an inner stillness that one can enjoy when visiting this special place, so I wanted to translate that feeling visually into the colors and patterns I chose. I personally feel deeply rooted to Northern California, being based in San Francisco, so I was honored at the opportunity to give back to this community by creating a lasting imprint that will enhance this place for many years to come.”
David Galzignato, who joined Provenance six months ago as general manager and senior winemaker said, “For me, winemaking and artistry go hand in hand, so partnering with Heather was the perfect match. I bring an urban, outside-the-box approach to how I craft our wines, combining modern techniques with an appreciation for well-established techniques, and the same could be said for Heather and her style of abstract art.
“Honoring our sense of place is at the heart of everything we do and Heather has perfectly captured this for us...Going against the grain and doing things differently makes us unique at Provenance. We’re certainly not afraid to stand out, to be different, or to be the first to try something new. Creating a unique experience for our guest that delivers the luxury promise of Napa without feeling ostentatious or snobbish is our aim and what drew us to Heather’s natural, sensory style.”