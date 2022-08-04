Planting a tree for peace at Grgich Hills

RUTHERFORD — Miljenko (Mike) Grgich's favorite song is "You Are My Sunshine" and, at 99, he still doesn't miss an opportunity to sing it.

On Wednesday he was singing it with Heidi Kühn, founder and chief executive of Roots of Peace, as the two met at Grgich Hills Estate Winery in Rutherford to plant a tree for peace and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of Kühn's organization, which is dedicated to eradicating land mines around the world.

"From land mines to grapevines" was the goal of Kühn, who decided to form the humanitarian nonprofit following the death in August 1997 of Princess Diana of Great Britain, an advocate for an international ban on land mines. "Three weeks before she died, she walked on an active minefield in Angola," Kühn said. "I decided I wanted to continue her work."

As a mother of four small children, launching a project from her Northern California basement, Kühn said she initially met with considerable skepticism. "It was — you, a Marin soccer mom, are going to change the world?"

She found encouragement, however, in the Napa Valley winemaking community. "Mike Grgich was one of my first supporters," Kühn recalled.

"Napa Valley is the antithesis of a minefield," she said. "The vine is humanity. These vintners believe in Mother Earth."

For Grgich, the connection was deeply personal. Born in 1923 in Croatia when it was part of Yugoslavia, he studied winemaking at the University of Zagreb. After it became part of the communist block, he became determined to escape, and with American dollars hidden in his shoe he eventually found his way the Napa Valley, hired by the pioneering winemaker Lee Stewart at his Souverain winery.

Grgich subsequently worked with André Tchelistcheff at Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford and with Robert Mondavi at his new Oakville winery before he accepted an offer from Jim Barrett, a Los Angeles attorney who was restoring one of Prohibition's ghost wineries, Chateau Montelena in Calistoga.

As Grgich tells the story in his autobiography, "A Glass Full of Miracles," Barrett was shocked to learn that if they planted Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines, it would be four years before they would harvest any grapes and longer before they could release any wine and realize a profit on his investment.

Grgich suggested that in the meantime, he might make a Chardonnay, which could be released sooner than a red wine. The wine he made in 1973 went to Paris in 1976, where it was the top-scoring white wine in the now-famous Judgment of Paris that placed wines from California in a blind tasting with some of the most storied wines of Bordeaux and Bourgogne.

The triumph of Napa Valley wines (the winning red wine was made by Warren Winiarski of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars) launched Napa — and California — into international wine prominence, and it enabled Grgich to realize a long-held dream, to have his own winery. With Austin Hills, he broke ground on Grgich Hills winery in 1977.

After the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, Grgich was able to realize another dream and return to Croatia, where he founded a winery, Grgić Vina, and worked to bring modern fine winemaking expertise to the country.

It was his meeting with Heidi Kühn in February 2000 that brought home to him the plight of countries, such as his own Croatia, where people were still dying from land mines left from the Balkan wars that followed Yugoslavia's breakup starting in 1991.

Kühn recounts their meeting at a dinner in her newly published book, "Breaking Ground: From Landmines to Grapevines, One Woman's Mission to Heal the World."

She writes that Grgich "asked me, 'Why are you taking on such a dangerous job to eradicate land mines when you could just remain in Napa Valley and enjoy the abundance of life?'"

Her reply? "Soil and soul. Both must be cleared, Mr. Grgich, so that good seeds may restore the Earth and transform the human spirit with seeds of hope in war-torn lands."

She adds, "I took a deep breath as I realized I was sitting next to the most famous vintner in the world who knew of miracles from the soil. Then I added, 'From the depth of my heart, this is how we plant the Roots of Peace.'"

In return Grgich said, "I will help you on one condition. I want to travel with you to Croatia."

He did. "It takes one person to believe in you," Kühn said, "and one person to have the courage to walk through land mines."

Kühn also found support from other Napa Valley vintners, among them Robert and Margrit Mondavi and Darioush Khaledi, an immigrant from Iran.

Another volunteer Kühn knew only as another mother of four who wanted to volunteer and, after working in the basement headquarters, wrote Kühn a check for $200,000 to help the humanitarian organization grow.

"She said, 'You remind me of my father,'" Kühn said, recounting her astonishment at the largesse. "I said, 'Who is your father?' And she said, 'Walt Disney.'" She was Diane Disney Miller who, with her husband, Ron, and mother, Lillian Disney, had founded Silverado Vineyards.

Since then, Roots of Peace has grown into an international effort that has brought Kühn in contact with world leaders as the group continues to revitalize devastated lands with agriculture. "Now, we have Ukraine," she said, "where the Russian army is planting land mines on escape routes and blowing up children."

Afghanistan is also a major focus. After the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, Kühn was invited to sit down with Taliban leaders to discuss Roots of Peace. "They told me, 'We don't think of you as a woman but as a mother who is feeding our children," she said.

Grgich and his daughter, Violet, now president of Grgich Hills, remain among her staunchest supporters, Kühn said. "Mike is my hero."

Although he was sitting in a wheelchair, Grgich, assisted by his daughter and Kühn, shoveled dirt to help plant an olive tree to commemorate the founding of Roots of Peace.

And then they sang "You Are My Sunshine."

"Roots of Peace is there to help," Grgich said, "so, peace, peace, peace."

Kühn will be the featured speaker at the inaugural event of World Affairs Napa Valley, a new series organized by Stanley Knight. It will take place on Sept. 8 at the Yountville Community Center.