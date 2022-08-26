PlumpJack Collection of Wineries acquires Napa Valley's Oso Vineyard

The PlumpJack Collection of Wineries has acquired Oso Vineyard in northeastern Napa Valley, the group announced Friday.

With this investment, The PlumpJack Collection is now one of the largest estate wineries in Napa Valley. Its estate footprint already includes CADE Estate and 13th Vineyard by CADE on Howell Mountain, Odette Estate in Stag’s Leap District, and PlumpJack Estate Winery in Oakville.

The purchase, according to its press release, will help provide The PlumpJack Collection with access to high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon as well as Sauvignon Blanc, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot for years to come, ensuring its ongoing Estate channels of vertical integration.

The PlumpJack Collection grew familiar with Oso Vineyard’s potential after years of sourcing fruit from its previous owner, the Michael Mondavi Family Estate (who purchased the Pope Valley property in 2006). Roughly a third of the 129-acre vineyard’s grapes have been purchased for The PlumpJack Collection’s Adaptation label in recent years.

“Our Oso Vineyard acquisition further strengthens our long-term strategy of supporting our growth with robust estate vineyards,” said John Conover, managing partner of the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries. “Adding Oso’s 129 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot to our estate program will provide us with exceptional grapes for Adaptation as well as CADE and 13th Vineyard by CADE, all while cementing our commitment to the Napa Valley. We view Pope Valley as Napa’s last undiscovered gem and we’re as thrilled as we are humbled to become stewards of this magnificent high-elevation diamond in the rough.”

Winemaker Jeff Owens of Odette Estate Winery will primarily work with the red varieties from Oso Vineyard for Adaptation. Danielle Cyrot, winemaker for CADE Estate Winery and 13th Vineyard by CADE, will manage Oso Vineyard’s 14 acres dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc.

Owned by partners Gavin Newsom, Gordon Getty and John Conover, and operated by PlumpJack Management Group, PlumpJack Winery is located in Napa Valley’s famed Oakville AVA.