 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PlumpJack Collection of Wineries acquires Napa Valley's Oso Vineyard

  • Updated
  • 0
Oso Vineyard

Oso Vineyard is located in Pope Valley in northern Napa Valley.

 Jak Wonderly

The PlumpJack Collection of Wineries has acquired Oso Vineyard in northeastern Napa Valley, the group announced Friday.

With this investment, The PlumpJack Collection is now one of the largest estate wineries in Napa Valley. Its estate footprint already includes CADE Estate and 13th Vineyard by CADE on Howell Mountain, Odette Estate in Stag’s Leap District, and PlumpJack Estate Winery in Oakville.

The purchase, according to its press release, will help provide The PlumpJack Collection with access to high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon as well as Sauvignon Blanc, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot for years to come, ensuring its ongoing Estate channels of vertical integration.

The PlumpJack Collection grew familiar with Oso Vineyard’s potential after years of sourcing fruit from its previous owner, the Michael Mondavi Family Estate (who purchased the Pope Valley property in 2006). Roughly a third of the 129-acre vineyard’s grapes have been purchased for The PlumpJack Collection’s Adaptation label in recent years. 

People are also reading…

“Our Oso Vineyard acquisition further strengthens our long-term strategy of supporting our growth with robust estate vineyards,” said John Conover, managing partner of the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries. “Adding Oso’s 129 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot to our estate program will provide us with exceptional grapes for Adaptation as well as CADE and 13th Vineyard by CADE, all while cementing our commitment to the Napa Valley. We view Pope Valley as Napa’s last undiscovered gem and we’re as thrilled as we are humbled to become stewards of this magnificent high-elevation diamond in the rough.”

Winemaker Jeff Owens of Odette Estate Winery will primarily work with the red varieties from Oso Vineyard for Adaptation. Danielle Cyrot, winemaker for CADE Estate Winery and 13th Vineyard by CADE, will manage Oso Vineyard’s 14 acres dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc.

Owned by partners Gavin Newsom, Gordon Getty and John Conover, and operated by PlumpJack Management Group, PlumpJack Winery is located in Napa Valley’s famed Oakville AVA. 

0 Comments

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Rhône reboot in Paso Robles

A Rhône reboot in Paso Robles

It’s not just terroir that gets magnified by Rhône-style grapes and wines, but the significance of the entire category. Every other April, Hospice du Rhône is their showcase.

Dan Berger On Wine: Avoiding typecasting

Dan Berger On Wine: Avoiding typecasting

Acclaimed wine regions often gain such strong reputations for one grape variety,  other grapes they also do well with are overlooked, but these "second bananas" are well worth seeking out. 

Napa Valley Vintners' gift to OLE Health

Napa Valley Vintners' gift to OLE Health

The Napa Valley Vintners have transferred ownership of the Community Health Center it built in north Napa to OLE Health, providing a permanent, mortgage-free home that will be called the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News