Premiere Napa Valley returns Feb. 23-26

Lot #14 for this year's Premiere Napa Valley is aptly titled "Past, Present and Future,": It's 10 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon created by a collaboration between two of California's most historic — and still thriving — wineries, Charles Krug and Buena Vista.

The roots of this lot go back to the 1800s when a Prussian immigrant named Charles Krug wanted to learn to make wine. He turned to Agoston Haraszthy, a Hungarian immigrant who in 1857 founded California's first premium winery, Buena Vista, in Sonoma in 1857. Krug went on to establish his own winery, in 1861.

Today Charles Krug is Napa Valley's oldest winery, owned by the Peter Mondavi, Sr. family, headed by brothers Marc and Peter, Jr. Buena Vista is owned by Jean-Charles Boisset, a Frenchman whose love of California history led him to acquire and restore the winery.

Boisset, who also owns Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena as well as other Napa Valley properties, has announced plans to open a Chateau Buena Vista tasting room in Napa this year.

Lot #14, a 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon blended by Angelina Mondavi, the fourth generation of her family to work at Krug, and Brian Maloney of Buena Vista Winery is made with fruit from each winery’s vineyards in Yountville and St. Helena.

As eye-catching as it is, it's only one of 111 lots that will go on the auction block at Premiere Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintner's annual trade auction taking place Feb. 23-26.

While the auction serves a serious purpose as a fundraiser for the Vintners, it also offers winemakers an opportunity to try something new and different, explore different grapes and blends, and create a unique small lot that will only be available once. The Premiere website quotes winemaker Philippe Melka: "It is actually a favorite event for winemakers."

This year Premiere will take place in person and online with tastings and seminars leading up to a grand tasting and live auction at the CIA at Greystone on Saturday, Feb. 26. The auction, presented by Southeby's, will also be live-streamed, allowing viewers from around the world to bid.

In addition to the debut of the 2020 vintage, this year includes a Vintage Perspective Auction with 1, 2, or 3 case lots of wine from the 2001 - 2010 vintages. There will also be wines from 2019, 2021, and multi-vintage wines.

"It’s a great preview of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 vintages all in one week," said the Napa Valley Vintner's spokeswoman Teresa Wall. "There are 33 lots of 2019, 34 lots of 2020, and 38 lots of 2021. There are also two older vintage sparkling lots and several non-vintage reds."

The lots are sold to restaurants and merchants, who, in turn, have an exclusive offering for their patrons.

This year includes two Premiere-focused Napa Valley sessions. On Feb. 23, Karen MacNeil, author of "The Wine Bible," hosts a discussion on 2019, 2020, and 2021 vintages with winemakers from FAVIA, Davies Vineyards, Silver Ghost, and Antinori-Antica Estate. On Feb. 24, Vincent Morrow, MS, hosts Vintage Perspective 2001 - 2010 with winemakers from Cakebread Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Louis M. Martini Winery and Terra Valentine.

For the complete schedule and more information, visit premierenapavalley.com/. The link to the auction is www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/premiere-napa-valley?showDetails&locale=en.