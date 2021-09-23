Priyanka Dhar French: Napa’s first Indian female winemaker

“It’s been a huge part of my profession, the way I approach work,” she said. “We were brought up with sweat equity.” French said her parents emphasized the importance of discipline and education. “My parents were very clear, keep your goals in mind. That has been a cornerstone for me.”

Because of her family’s scientific profession, she knew early on the general direction where she was headed. Perhaps medicine? But that would take too many years, she worried. Chemistry caught her attention, especially food sciences. “It’s an application-based science,” said the pragmatic winemaker, who graduated from Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology.

Her introduction to wine came via one of her college field trips, which included visits to a spice blending company, Amul milk processing, Parle biscuits in Mumbai and Sula winery in Nashik, India’s burgeoning wine region. The last one appealed to her.

“No one told me this was an option,” French recalled of her visit, where she witnessed harvest and the romance of wine at sunset. She recalls saying to herself, “I don’t know this industry, but I could do this.” Luckily, one of her uncles who was in the food industry encouraged her interest. “He pushed me,” she recalled.