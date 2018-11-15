Purple Heart Wines, created by C. Mondavi & Family, marked Veterans Day by donating $10,000 to the Purple Heart Foundation in a ceremony at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
With this donation, the brand has contributed $70,000 to the nonprofit since the projects’ inception in 2016, according to a press release.
On that same day, chefs, winemakers and dignitaries from Yountville saluted residents of the Veterans Home by preparing a multi-course feast for the 14th annual Veterans Day Luncheon. During the luncheon, both Purple Heart winemaker John Moynier and Peter Mondavi Jr., co-proprietor of C. Mondavi, spoke about the importance of the project.
The wine brand was created to honor the veterans and the work of the Purple Heart Foundation, which serves military men and women around the country.