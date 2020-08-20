Quilt & Co. opens in Napa: Joe Wagner's 'patchwork' tribute to Napa's resilience

Elouan is a Pinot Noir made from Oregon grapes, while Böen is Pinot from Russian River Valley.

Carne Humana is a red blend, named for the Napa Valley land grant, given in 1841 by Gov. Juan Alvarado to Edward Turner Bale. Rancho Carne Humana, included land from what is Rutherford today to Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. “Carne Humana” means “human flesh” in Spanish, and one theory about the origins of the strange name is that the land was known to the native residents as “Huilic Noma” or “Colijolmanoc,” and Bale converted “Colijolmanoc” into Spanish.

Steorra is a Russian River Valley brut sparkling sparkling wine.

“I’ve always believed that when folks are exploring wine, they should go with their palate,” Wagner said, adding that his goal is to provide a relaxing, enjoyable way of trying his different wines and discovering personal favorites.

The tasting room will open in the building adjacent to Wagner’s restaurant Avow, in the space formerly occupied by Velo Pizzeria, across from Veterans Memorial Park.

The larger-than-life bronze statues of pioneering farmworker rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, which stand over the entrance to the new tasting room, will remain, Wagner said.