Rajat Parr’s new venture: Phelan Farm - Wines of the Pacific

Leave it to Rajat Parr to delve into such under-the-radar wine grape varieties as Mencia, Mondeuse, Poulsard, Altesse and Trousseau, varieties native to France’s Jura and Savoie region but certainly not familiar to American wine drinkers.

Why? I ask.

A few years ago, Parr got drawn to the Phelan Farm vineyard tucked away in the hillsides north of Cambria along California’s Central Coast and wanted to plant “the other” cool climate wine grapes.

So why not Pinot Noir?

“There’s enough Pinot Noir,” said the winemaker so well known for his Burgundy passion and his esteemed Domaine de la Côte wine produced from his Sta. Rita Hills vineyard in Santa Barbara County.

I met Parr at Phelan Farm, a location as remote as it gets. You need very specific directions and there is no cell service. Located in the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Coast AVA, Phelan Farm is only a 15-minute drive from the charming village of Cambria.

It’s hard to picture Parr on this remote ranch tucked away in the northeastern part of San Luis Obispo County. Parr’s oft chronicled career began as a runner at San Francisco’s Rubicon restaurant where he rose to the rank of wine director.

Over the years he has picked up three James Beard Awards, curated four Wine Spectator Grand Award wine lists, co-authored the book “Secrets of the Sommeliers,” and mentored countless young aspiring somms and winemakers. Along the way, he has launched three successful wine labels: Domaine de la Côte and Sandhi in Santa Barbara County and Evening Land Vineyards in Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Yet here he is totally in his element on this rustic ranch populated by sycamores, willows and ancient oaks. The 1,100-acre ranch is located only three miles from the Pacific Ocean on Steiner Creek, which inspired family descendent Greg Phelan to plant an 11.5-acre vineyard planted to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir on its own roots in 2007.

Ten years later Parr would come upon this vineyard. A consummate purist, Parr was naturally drawn to this isolated farm homesteaded by the Phelan family in 1851, just after California became a state.

He offered to lease the vineyard which is divided into four parcels. Parr’s vision was to preserve the integrity of this storied ranch and create a healthy ecosystem following regenerative farming practices. With that philosophy, Parr launched his new venture, Phelan Farm - Wines of the Pacific.

“The whole idea is to try to farm in a regenerative style of farming, try to stay as close to nature as possible,” said the hands-on farmer who works with just two other people. “It's not like I have a team of people; pruning, wiring. All is done by us three.” A small team of pickers is brought in during harvest.

The vineyard’s health is strengthened by diversifying the microbial life. Ferment sprays are made from native plants such as nettles, willow barks and Lupins. Parr goes one step further and adds an Ayurvedic touch: “Like turmeric and neem oil preps [preparations] made using ocean water.” These teas or preps are sprayed from a lightweight RTV (rough terrain vehicle) instead of a heavy tractor to minimize the carbon footprint.

Parr, a Burgundy-lover, kept some of the original Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines yet decided to graft other vines over to cool climate varieties to take advantage of coastal Cambria’s marine-influenced climate.

In 2017 and 2018, he began grafting a selection of some 15 varieties native to France’s Savoie and Jura regions, varieties ranging from Mondeuse, Savagnin Vert, Savganin Jaune and Poulsard to Altesse, Trousseau and the popular Gamay Noir. A half-acre apple orchard was planted in 2021 for cider production. These wines are produced in Cambria at Stolo Vineyards & Winery where Parr is currently the winemaker.

Is Parr able to find a consumer for these unusual wines?

Yes, as was evident from the packed crowd attending the debut release of the 2021 vintage held recently at Halfway Station, a roadside eatery located between Atascadero and Morro Bay. The attendees were regular cult followers drawn to Parr’s style of wines — fresh and herbaceous on the palate with bracing acidity and low in alcohol. Plus, as he pointed out: “I’m making so little.” So, Phelan Farm’s 1,500 annual case production can sell out fairly swiftly.

There was an astounding 15-wine lineup of tasting. Some came from Phelan Farm vineyards while others were sourced from different vineyards in the SLO Coast AVA, Monterey County’s Carmel Valley and Southern California’s Cucamonga Valley and Temecula Valley.

Talk about embracing the diversity of California’s wine regions!

We began with an apple wine labeled Bottle Baby, 80% of Pippin’ apples from Watsonville co-fermented with the Phelan Farm Leon wine (a blend of Trousseau, Poulsard, Chardonnay, Savagnin and Pinot Noir).

For his flagship Autrement, Parr, a Burgundy purist, takes the bold step to blend Pinot Noir with Gamay Noir and Mondeuse, a wine that is barnyard on the nose and a juicy compote of cherries on the palate.

Others in the Phelan Farm wine portfolio included a slightly tannic Mondeuse; a light-hued Trousseau; Mencia, cuttings of which came from Spain; Misturado, a blend of Mencia and Trousseau; a Gamay Noir that showed a razor-sharp acidity; and Poulsard.

“I’m the only one making this in America,” said Parr of the latter.

Herbal on the nose and fresh botanicals on the palate, Parr’s signature runs through the portfolio of wines. The wines are light-hued and low in alcohol averaging around 12 percent ABV and there’s no added sulfur during fermentation.

From Carmel Valley’s Massa Vineyard, there was Nithya, a delicious 50/50 blend of Cabernet Franc and Malbec; from SLO Coast’s Bassi Ranch, a Syrah expressing soft tannins. From Temecula Valley, there was Lone Wolf, a blend of Mission and various mutations of Mission grape from the Monoa Ranch Lone Wolf Vineyard.

Under his Scythians Wine Co. label, Parr seeks out more Mission grapes and old varieties like Palomino and 100-year-old dry Zinfandel from Cucamonga Valley in San Bernardino County. The Francis Road Vineyard red blend was a blend of Mission, Grenache and Alicante Bouschet. Light-hued and herbaceous, this easy-drinking wine would be ideal as an aperitif.

“These wines are early release and early drink,” said Parr. A sound business model in the risky wine business.

While Parr is on the lookout for a tasting room in Cambria, for now, Phelan Farm Wines are available only through its website (www.phelanfarm.com). Meanwhile, he continues his larger 50,000 annual-case production of the popular Sandhi Chardonnay, sourced from vineyards along the Central Coast and the smaller 2,000-3,000 annual-case production of Domaine de la Côte Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the scenic 40-acre hilltop vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills appellation, which is a far cry from the humble, rustic Phelan Farm vineyard.

Ukrainians are determined to keep producing wine despite extraordinary adversity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
