RD Winery’s Napa Valley debut: The story, the wine, the design

With Napa County's move to the orange tier this week, at long last, the tasting room at the first Vietnamese-owned winery in the Napa Valley will be opening its doors.

RD Winery’s 1,600-square-foot facility had just completed an extensive, two-year-long remodel in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic prevented its celebratory grand opening. Since July of last year, however, visitors have been able to enjoy tastings on its generous patio along with strolls through its bird-chirping garden.

To quote RD’s mission statement, “We build bridges and relationships over the joys of lively conversation, exciting food, and great wine.”

After the year we’ve had, who’s not ready for that!

The name

The story of the winery’s founder, Dong Van Nguyen, is one of rags to riches. One in a family of nine, born in the Quang Ngai province along the South Central Coast of Vietnam, he learned from his father an entrepreneurial spirit, high standards and a sense that nothing is impossible.

In 1994, Dong established his company, Rang Dong Group. It translates as “the rising sun” and is the name behind the initials “RD.” He went on to create a successful construction and real estate company in Vietnam.